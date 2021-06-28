Will inform ICC that we are shifting the T20 World Cup to UAE: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

The T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in India in 2021. However, due to the coronavirus situation in the country, there has been speculation that the tournament might be shifted out of India. Now it has been reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that he will be informing the International Cricket Council (ICC) that they are shifting the T20 World Cup to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

"We will inform ICC today that we are shifting the T20 World Cup to UAE. The dates of the tournament, the ICC needs to decide," the BCCI Secretary told ANI.

Earlier, the ICC had clarified that BCCI would keep the hosting rights of the tournament even if it is moved out of India. Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s 14th edition will also be completed in the UAE. The IPL is set to get underway on September 19 and the final is to be played on October 15.

This would also mean that it is just before the T20 World Cup. And that has seen franchises sweating over whether foreign players would be made available to them.

Some of the franchises are planning to have their officials head to the UAE post-July 6 to finalise the logistics, keeping a strict eye on the COVID-19 protocols.

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt has already confirmed that CWI, the BCCI, and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are engaged in talks for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the IPL. The CPL, which was originally scheduled to commence on August 28, will now be played in St Kitts and Nevis between August 26 and September 15.

(with ANI inputs)