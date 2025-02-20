Menu Explore
"Will know if intent is issue or inherent ability": Manjrekar raises question on Pakistan team after shambolic display

ANI |
Feb 20, 2025 07:06 PM IST

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes Pakistan's next matches will shed more light on whether the "intent" of the defending champions is an issue or an "inherent ability."

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes Pakistan's next matches will shed more light on whether the "intent" of the defending champions is an issue or an "inherent ability."

Pakistan left the fans agitated with their lack of intent and laggard approach while pursuing a daunting 321-run target against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener in Karachi.

On a dry strip filled with cracks, a 321-run target appeared to be chasable if Pakistan batters stuck to a run-a-ball approach. However, Pakistan batters' unrushed approach slowly took them out of the race.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan decided to take a defensive route when playing with aggression was the need of the hour. Pakistan's premier batter, Babar Azam, surprisingly adopted a cautious approach as Pakistan slowly crawled to 69/3 in 20.5 overs.

When Pakistan's situation became dire, the onus of briskly piling up runs fell on Babar. The former skipper opened his arms, holed it to Kane Williamson off Mitchell Santer and returned with 64 runs from 90 deliveries.

Manjrekar looked at Babar and Pakistan's performance from a broader perspective. He feels the next couple of matches will decide whether the issue lies in intent or Pakistan's inherent ability.

"Babar Azam clearly showed poor intent in the first game. But in the next couple of matches we will know if intent is an issue with Pakistan or inherent ability. If it's ability then that can't be easily resolved," Manjrekar wrote on X.

With the majority of Pakistan batters resorting to an overprotective approach, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha and all-rounder Khushdil Shah were more proactive on the pitch.

Salman entertained the crowd with his swift 42 from 28 deliveries, while Khushdil went all guns blazing en route to 69. Their valiant efforts were not enough to take Pakistan past the finishing line, with the defending champions succumbing to a 60-run defeat.

Pakistan will now head to Dubai for the blockbuster clash against India on Sunday, a clash which holds the power to define their title defence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

