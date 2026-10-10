Will O’Rourke to miss ODIs and Tests against India as New Zealand dealt another setback

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Saturday confirmed that pacer Will O'Rourke will miss the upcoming multi-format series against India and will play no part in the five ODIs and two Tests. The call was made as a precautionary measure amid his ongoing rehabilitation from injuries to his left hamstring and calf. The 25-year-old had made his return to international cricket earlier this year after missing months of action due to a back stress fracture.

Will O'Rourke is the latest injury blow to the Kiwis. (PTI)

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However, he then suffered a hamstring tear on the final day of the third and final Test against England at the Oval in late June, and subsequently strained his calf during a training session in late August.

Earlier, the plan was to have him feature in the India ODIs and Tests, but now the board has decided otherwise. It rather wants him to be in the best shape possible for the four-match Test series against Australia, beginning December 9 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What did the coach say?

New Zealand coach Rob Walter spoke about the latest development. He was extremely disappointed to see his key speedster miss out on the India matches. However, he added that the decision was taken after having discussions with all the key stakeholders, and that the plan now was to have him ready for the Australia Tests.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India. He was set to feature in both the ODI and Test series, but following subsequent discussions, we all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads," Walter said in an official release issued by NZC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India. He was set to feature in both the ODI and Test series, but following subsequent discussions, we all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads," Walter said in an official release issued by NZC. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our pace bowling resources will be critical over the next few months, so we’re taking a conservative approach to Will’s return to ensure he’s fully fit before he takes the field again. Ideally, he'll be able to return for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield in late December, and in a perfect world, he’ll be ready to go for the opening Test against Australia in Perth on December 9," he added.

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Earlier this week, NZC had also updated their squad for the five T20Is against India after Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes were ruled out due to injuries. The duo were replaced by Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner. The five-match T20I series between the Men in Blue and the Blackcaps will get underway on October 22 in Christchurch.