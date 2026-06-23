...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Will Pant’s return change Delhi Capitals’ fortunes?

The wicketkeeper-batter took a pay cut to facilitate the move, underlining that this reunion was about more than just money

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 10:33 pm IST
By Samreen Razzaqui
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

New Delhi: After a brief and turbulent two-year stint with Lucknow Super Giants, Rishabh Pant is back where it all began. The wicketkeeper-batter has returned to Delhi Capitals, the franchise he represented for eight seasons and then captained.

New Chandigarh: India's Rishabh Pant during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Chandigarh, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_02_2026_000209B) (PTI)

The Indian Premier League officially announced the trade today wherein Pant returned to DC while DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved to LSG. According to the revised terms, Pant has taken a pay cut to facilitate the move, underlining that this reunion was about more than just money.

For Delhi Capitals, the appeal is obvious. Few players are as closely associated with a franchise as Pant is with DC. He arrived as a teenager in 2016, evolved into one of India’s most destructive batters and eventually became the face of the team. It helps that he is a Delhi boy himself.

In a league increasingly driven by brand value and identity, bringing Pant back instantly restores a sense of familiarity and emotional connection between the franchise and its fanbase. On the field, Pant addresses multiple needs simultaneously. He is a wicketkeeper, a middle-order match-winner and a captaincy option rolled into one.

Then comes the captaincy dilemma. If Pant returns as skipper, Delhi will once again place significant responsibility on a player whose own batting consistency remains under scrutiny. It also gives Axar a vote of no confidence and DC, ideally, shouldn’t do that since there is precedence. When Shreyas Iyer, the then DC captain was ruled out due to injury, Pant was made captain. Even as Iyer returned, he wasn’t given the captaincy again.

How that is perceived by DC’s fanbase doesn’t necessarily boast the unwavering loyalty that older, legacy teams like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders do. The franchise has previously experienced the challenge of balancing Pant the batter with Pant the captain, it was one of the big reasons he moved to LSG, besides the massive pay hike.

There is also the risk of sentiment influencing strategy. IPL teams have increasingly become ruthless in their squad-building approach, prioritising role clarity and match-ups over emotional narratives. Pant’s return is a compelling story, but successful franchises are ultimately judged by trophies, not reunions.

From Lucknow’s perspective, losing Pant after investing heavily (a whopping 27 Cr – the most for a player in IPL history) in him raises questions about long-term planning. For Delhi, meanwhile, the trade represents star power, familiarity and a local connection but it is a risky bet since it ties a significant part of their future to a player currently searching for sustained consistency.

 
rishabh pant indian premier league delhi capitals lucknow super giants
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Will Pant’s return change Delhi Capitals’ fortunes?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.