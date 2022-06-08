Winning abroad, reaching World Cup finals were unforgettable: Mithali Raj

Coming from Hyderabad, I heavily relied on technique and skills. It is very important to have a solid technique, keep the fundamentals in the right place. Polishing technique and skills are pivotal to get rid of the glitches.

I have been immensely inspired by Sachin Tendulkar in terms of the mental aspect. He had a stupendous career and played for India for more than two decades. I have looked up to him. Whenever I have got a chance of meeting him I have always asked him the kind of preparation he did to remain focused, disciplined and have such an illustrious career.

Did you model your game on any cricketer? Recently you tweeted how looking at Sunil Gavaskar's floppy hat you also started wearing one.

I would definitely want to work for the promotion of the game. Cricket has been my life since I was a kid so this is one subject I am good at I guess (laughs). If given a chance I would like to get into a role and work for women’s cricket in India.

You have been associated with ICC too. Can we see you in an administrative role promoting cricket with BCCI?

It is very professional. We deal with each other as professional athletes. I wish her the best as captain of the team. I hope India does well under her leadership.

How has your rapport with Harmanpreet Kaur been since she made her India debut? She has been named ODI captain for the Sri Lanka tour.

It was disappointing, having been runners-up in the previous edition. We tried to form a winning combination but could not succeed. The other teams also played well against us. It took some days for me to get over the disappointment.

It was known the 2021 ODI World Cup would be your last. How did it feel when India didn’t even qualify for the semis?

Having injuries during the peak of my career was very challenging. Playing with pain made me really uncomfortable. In fact, I was so upset due to these challenges that I even contemplated retiring from international cricket in 2009. Also, the controversies made it more challenging.

There have been many unforgettable times in my career. They include winning abroad, reaching the ODI World Cup finals twice, and also some failures which actually got me going. Under my captaincy, India didn’t even qualify for the 2013 World Cup Super Six stage. That was really disappointing. So, I knew as a captain I needed a better team for the 2017 World Cup. I worked in that direction with the help of selectors and coaches. As a result, we reached the 2017 World Cup final.

After the 2005 World Cup final, women’s cricket started getting recognition in India and that served as a big platform. With BCCI taking over, central contracts also happened. The domestic structure of tournaments got better we could go to the National Cricket Academy and train with top facilities. White-ball cricket gained popularity and T20 format made it more popular. I adjusted to the changes accordingly and also stayed in sync with modern-day cricket and fitness.

How has women’s cricket evolved and grown since you began playing and how did you adapt to changes?

There was a time in our society when women were not really encouraged to have a career after getting married. Preference was not given to professional growth. However, things are changing now. I had worked really hard to get into the Indian team. So, I decided not to get married and instead focus on my career. In 2005, India reached the World Cup final and then BCCI came into the picture and lifted women’s cricket in 2006. All this motivated me to continue my cricket journey. Then there is a lot of pride playing for India. That motivated me all through, to remain focused for the sport.

For 23 years, you played for India. You never got married too. Was that a conscious decision? What kept you going this long?

I knew very well this day was coming closer; I was prepared. Before the ODI World Cup in New Zealand, I knew it was going to be my last. I needed some time to decide and I am very grateful to have played for India this long. The feeling when you wear the Indian jersey is out of the world. I am thrilled to have served my nation that long.

An era ends with a cricketing legend like you calling it quits. How do you feel?

As she announced her retirement on Wednesday, the cricket world hailed the 39-year-old icon of the game. Raj looks back at her grand career in this interview.

It was in 1999 that a slim, 16-year-old girl from Hyderabad made her ODI debut for India at Milton Keynes, hitting an unbeaten 114 against Ireland. Purists predicted that the young batter, Mithali Raj, was going to have a tremendous career for India. Still, playing 23 years for the country, setting a number of batting records and staying India skipper for almost 17 years, Raj leaves a cricketing legacy that will be tough to match.

It was in 1999 that a slim, 16-year-old girl from Hyderabad made her ODI debut for India at Milton Keynes, hitting an unbeaten 114 against Ireland. Purists predicted that the young batter, Mithali Raj, was going to have a tremendous career for India. Still, playing 23 years for the country, setting a number of batting records and staying India skipper for almost 17 years, Raj leaves a cricketing legacy that will be tough to match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As she announced her retirement on Wednesday, the cricket world hailed the 39-year-old icon of the game. Raj looks back at her grand career in this interview.

Excerpts

An era ends with a cricketing legend like you calling it quits. How do you feel?

I knew very well this day was coming closer; I was prepared. Before the ODI World Cup in New Zealand, I knew it was going to be my last. I needed some time to decide and I am very grateful to have played for India this long. The feeling when you wear the Indian jersey is out of the world. I am thrilled to have served my nation that long.

For 23 years, you played for India. You never got married too. Was that a conscious decision? What kept you going this long?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There was a time in our society when women were not really encouraged to have a career after getting married. Preference was not given to professional growth. However, things are changing now. I had worked really hard to get into the Indian team. So, I decided not to get married and instead focus on my career. In 2005, India reached the World Cup final and then BCCI came into the picture and lifted women’s cricket in 2006. All this motivated me to continue my cricket journey. Then there is a lot of pride playing for India. That motivated me all through, to remain focused for the sport.

How has women’s cricket evolved and grown since you began playing and how did you adapt to changes?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the 2005 World Cup final, women’s cricket started getting recognition in India and that served as a big platform. With BCCI taking over, central contracts also happened. The domestic structure of tournaments got better we could go to the National Cricket Academy and train with top facilities. White-ball cricket gained popularity and T20 format made it more popular. I adjusted to the changes accordingly and also stayed in sync with modern-day cricket and fitness.

What was the most unforgettable moment in your career?

There have been many unforgettable times in my career. They include winning abroad, reaching the ODI World Cup finals twice, and also some failures which actually got me going. Under my captaincy, India didn’t even qualify for the 2013 World Cup Super Six stage. That was really disappointing. So, I knew as a captain I needed a better team for the 2017 World Cup. I worked in that direction with the help of selectors and coaches. As a result, we reached the 2017 World Cup final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Which has been the toughest phase for you?

Having injuries during the peak of my career was very challenging. Playing with pain made me really uncomfortable. In fact, I was so upset due to these challenges that I even contemplated retiring from international cricket in 2009. Also, the controversies made it more challenging.

It was known the 2021 ODI World Cup would be your last. How did it feel when India didn’t even qualify for the semis?

It was disappointing, having been runners-up in the previous edition. We tried to form a winning combination but could not succeed. The other teams also played well against us. It took some days for me to get over the disappointment.

How has your rapport with Harmanpreet Kaur been since she made her India debut? She has been named ODI captain for the Sri Lanka tour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is very professional. We deal with each other as professional athletes. I wish her the best as captain of the team. I hope India does well under her leadership.

You have been associated with ICC too. Can we see you in an administrative role promoting cricket with BCCI?

I would definitely want to work for the promotion of the game. Cricket has been my life since I was a kid so this is one subject I am good at I guess (laughs). If given a chance I would like to get into a role and work for women’s cricket in India.

Did you model your game on any cricketer? Recently you tweeted how looking at Sunil Gavaskar's floppy hat you also started wearing one.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I have been immensely inspired by Sachin Tendulkar in terms of the mental aspect. He had a stupendous career and played for India for more than two decades. I have looked up to him. Whenever I have got a chance of meeting him I have always asked him the kind of preparation he did to remain focused, disciplined and have such an illustrious career.

How did you achieve such technical excellence consistently?

Coming from Hyderabad, I heavily relied on technique and skills. It is very important to have a solid technique, keep the fundamentals in the right place. Polishing technique and skills are pivotal to get rid of the glitches.