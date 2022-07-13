With BBL contract in the bag, Vastrakar looks to step it up

Praising Pandit’s coaching style and inputs, Vastrakar said, “He is a dynamic coach. Just see how he mentored the Madhya Pradesh senior Cricketers and helped them bag the Ranji Trophy. He is a very involved coach who knows the process well. I have too spent time with him during the state camps. I have held discussions with him on mental preparation ahead of the crucial games. He has always told me to play to my potential and keep on working on my bowling variations. He has motivated me a lot.”

“I learned a lot from Jhulu didi when she was around. That experience of bowling alongside her is helping me. Also, I have been working on my variations and pace,” felt Vastrakar, who also gave credit to Madhya Pradesh director of coaching and former India cricketer Chandrakant Pandit.

Since veteran Jhulan Goswami is not part of the Indian team’s scheme of things, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur and Vastrakar have formed the pace bowling attack.

Expressing her excitement, the Indian medium-pacer said, “I am so thrilled to get this chance. I have signed with them and the paperwork is being processed. It will be finalised in a week or so. These days, wickets are made to suit the batters even in countries like Australia, South Africa and England. But that’s the challenge. Playing in such a foreign league would definitely help me raise my game. Then a women’s league in India is also coming up. So, I am fired up.”

Impressed by her all-round skills, Australia’s Women’s Big Bash T20 League (WBBL) team Brisbane Heat approached Vastrakar after the World Cup and signed her for the upcoming edition.

For someone who had to undergo ACL surgery at 15, Vastrakar’s growing stature is an indication of what she brings to the table. Her showings against Australia, New Zealand and then later in the ODI World Cup put the spotlight firmly on her.

“It’s not that I did not enjoy batting before but now there is a sense of freedom and the will to score for the team has increased. Harry didi has made it very clear that every player should aim to contribute in all departments with all-round skills. Like Shafali Verma bowled for Haryana in the domestic tournament and she is encouraged to bowl in the nets when playing for India. Then Yastika Bhatia is being used as a keeper. I love going for shots and hitting fours and sixes. Whatever the batting number is, I would like to score runs for my team and then take wickets too,” said Vastrakar, who has three half-centuries to her credit in ODIs.

Her 97-run stand with Kaur, which saw her contribute an unbeaten 56 runs against Sri Lanka in the last ODI game recently, is testimony to her new approach.

With captain Harmanpreet Kaur stressing on utility cricketers, Vastrakar is more than happy swinging her bat around and also taking a handful of wickets.

The 22-year-old from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh has been in the spotlight, playing for India in all formats and impressing with her pace bowling and power-hitting down the order.

