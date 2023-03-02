With resistance in short supply, Pujara finds 'a way and a method'

It was the 53rd over of India’s second innings when the television cameras panned to a pensive Rohit Sharma in the Indian dressing room. With 12th man Ishan Kishan sitting next to him, the India skipper seemed visibly upset and gesticulating with his hands for a few lofted shots. In the middle was Cheteshwar Pujara, batting on 52 after more than 120 deliveries and looking comfortable defending against his long-standing rival, Nathan Lyon. Sharma was understandably concerned that India’s lead was less than 60 with three wickets remaining. At the end of the over, Kishan ran out to the middle to offer a drink and a few words to Pujara.

It’s not quite clear whether the message resulted in Pujara stepping out of his crease and dispatching Lyon over wide mid-on for a six in the spinner’s next over. Or perhaps it was just Pujara’s way of telling Sharma, “Relax. If the ball is right, I will go for it.” The cameras again panned to Sharma, now offering a wide grin.

This little passage of play seemed to sum up Pujara’s Test career. Even when he is scoring the runs that others aren’t, there is someone somewhere who’s always demanding more of the 35-year-old.

The game, of course, is subject to diverging opinions. There may be some who suggest that a more attacking approach was the need of the hour on Thursday given that this track is the kind where mere survival wouldn’t probably take you far. But this is Pujara’s method, and he’s not willingly of course choosing to decline run-scoring opportunities. It comes down to what he sees as risky shots, and minimising them maximises his chances of success in his view. When the opportunity presented itself on Thursday, he did hit five fours and that lone six.

If he hadn’t contributed 59 and consumed 142 balls at the crease in India’s second innings, one can argue that they would have been brooding over a loss inside two days. On a track where most of the batters were unable to spend much time in the middle, he showed the wherewithal to dig in.

He had been done in by a devilish off-break in the first innings and seemed to make his mind up that a similar delivery will be needed to dismiss him. As it turned out, it did take a stunning catch by Australia captain Steve Smith for Pujara to be sent back.

“It’s a tough pitch to bat on. It’s not easy, you need to trust your defence, make sure you get to the pitch of the ball or if it’s short, play off the back foot. You need a mixture of attack and defence on this pitch. If you keep defending, one ball will bounce and hit your glove. My aim was to be a bit more positive, try and score as many as possible,” Pujara told the official broadcaster at the end of the day’s play.

He also used his feet expertly to smother the vicious spin on offer. In contrast to Shubman Gill’s expansive swipe across the line after charging down the track against Lyon, Pujara often stepped out of his crease to play the ball safely along the ground.

Lyon has had many engrossing battles with the India No 3 over the years. “I won’t describe him as flashy or anything like that. But he’s an unbelievable cricketer. I’ve got a lot of respect for the way he goes about it. Nothing fazes him, whether it’s bouncing at the Gabba or spinning in Indore. He seems to find a way and a method,” Lyon told reporters, acknowledging the quality of Pujara's innings.

“He doesn’t have reverse sweeps and shots like that, but one thing he does have is an unbelievable defence. In my eyes, Test cricket is built around defence. We saw his class on a pretty challenging wicket once again.”

