'Wo bada accha bowler hai': Imran Khan reserves ultimate praise for Pakistan star - Watch

Legendary Pakistani all-rounder Imran Khan interacted with the people of Adiala village in Punjab province after his helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing near Rawalpindi. Imran was making his return to Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan when the helicopter made an emergency landing due to a technical snag on Saturday.

After making an unannounced stop near Rawalpindi, the former Pakistan skipper opted to interact with the people of the Adiala village. During the candid conversation, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain asked the younger generation about their favourite cricketers. After giving a special mention to pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi, the legendary all-rounder also heaped praise on speed merchant Haris Rauf.

Pacer Rauf has been in exceptional form in white-ball cricket for the Babar Azam-led side. “Haris Rauf is an excellent bowler,” the former Pakistan Prime Minister said. Engaged in a casual conversation with the Green Army faithful, Imran also quizzed the fans about in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan. The video of the special interaction became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game on social media.

Imran Khan talking to children in Dera Ismail Khan and asking them about their favorite cricketer in the current team.

🚨📢Imran Khan says that Haris Rauf is the best bowler.🚨 pic.twitter.com/nqFajGqBDK — A L L A H Y A R 👑 (@AllahYar56) October 8, 2022

Babar-led Pakistan side is touring New Zealand for their final white-ball assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan kickstarted their New Zealand tour with a 21-run win over Bangladesh in the series opener at Hagley Oval on Friday. Pacer Rauf bagged the crucial wicket of opener Sabbir Rahman and leaked 38 runs in the series opener. Rauf is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tri-series between New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pacer Rauf recorded match-winning figures of 3 for 28 in Pakistan's 6-wicket win over New Zealand at Christchurch. Speed merchant Rauf will spearhead Pakistan's pace bowling attack alongside Afridi at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Rauf has played 15 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 49 T20Is for Pakistan. Babar & Co. will meet arch-rivals India in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener on October 23.

