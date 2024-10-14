Multan [Pakistan], : Test captain Ben Stokes will return to the fold after spending two months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury after England announced the playing XI for the second match against Pakistan with two changes. Woakes, Atkinson make way for Stokes, Potts in England's Playing XI for 2nd Test against Pakistan

Stokes, who was seen sharpening his skills while recovering during the opening Test, was included in the playing XI for the second match beginning on Tuesday.

With Stokes returning, Chris Woakes made way for the dazzling all-rounder. In the second change, Gus Atkinson was dropped, with Matthew Potts making his way into the playing XI.

England have been bracing themselves for the second Test, which will be played on the same Multan track following their historic victory last week. Stokes willl serve as the third seam bowling option behind his Durham teammates, Potts and Brydon Carse.

In the opening Test, England's pacers had to bear a heavy workload despite their victory by an innings and 47 runs.

While bearing that heavy workload, Atkinson, Carse and Woakes bowled 39, 38 and 35 overs, respectively. Among the three bowlers, Atkinson and Woakes played all six Tests during England's home summer.

Ben Duckett has retained his place at the top of the batting order despite an injury scare. During the opening Test, he dislocated his thumb, but he managed to regain his fitness in time.

With the arrival of Stokes, young wicketkeeper Jamie Smith will be restored to the number seven spot, with the experienced star featuring on his favoured number six.

England's spin squadron will feature the same faces in the form of Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir. Rehan Ahmed and England Under-19s legspinner Tazeem Ali remain as the other unused spin bowling options for England.

England for the second Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes , Jamie Smith , Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.