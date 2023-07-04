Women's cricket: Nooshin Al Khadeer appointed interim coach for Bangladesh tour

Even though the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has reportedly recommended Amol Mazumdar's name for the position of the Indian women's team head coach, the BCCI will take a few more days to take a final call on his appointment.

Nooshin Al Khadeer was the coach of team that won the U-19 Women's World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.(Nooshin Al Khadeer/Instagram)

As a result, Mazumdar won't be able to travel with the Indian women's team to Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20s. Instead, former Indian cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer, who was coach of the victorious India team that clinched the U-19 Women's World Cup in South Africa and also the Indian U-23 team which lifted the Emerging Women's Asia Cup recently in Hong Kong, will take charge.

The Indian team leaves for Bangladesh on Thursday and will assemble in Mumbai on Wednesday. Al Khadeer is currently the coach of the Railways team which competes in the Indian domestic circuit

Also, the 42-year-old former India off-spinner was the bowling coach of Gujarat Giants for the Women's Premier League (WPL). The former cricketer from Hyderabad has been working closely with the NCA in the last two years and training young women cricketers. NCA faculty members Apurva Desai and Rajib Dutta will be Al Khadeer's deputies during the Bangladesh tour.

Ramesh Powar was the last head coach of the Indian women's team. He was removed by the BCCI six months ago ahead of the series against South Africa and the T20 Women's World Cup and Hrishikesh Kanitkar was made the interim coach of the squad.

