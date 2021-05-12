Home / Cricket / Women's head coach: Incumbent Raman, ex-coach Powar appear for interview
cricket

Women's head coach: Incumbent Raman, ex-coach Powar appear for interview

Out of 35 applications, eight India internationals were shortlisted for interviews, which included four men and four women.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 10:16 PM IST
Current women's head coach WV Raman: File photo(BCCI)

Current women's head coach WV Raman, former coach Ramesh Powar, ex-India players Ajay Ratra and Hrishikesh Kanitkar appeared for virtual interviews conducted by Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Wednesday.

Out of 35 applications, eight India internationals were shortlisted for interviews, which included four men and four women.

While the four male candidates were interviewed on the day, the four female candidates Mamtha Maben, Devika Palshikar, former chairman of selectors Hemlatha Kala and Suman Sharma will be interviewed on Thursday.

"Four interviews were conducted today. All the four candidates came well prepared. The remaining four interviews will be conducted tomorrow," CAC head Madan Lal told PTI on Wednesday.

Two CAC members -- Lal and Sulakshana Naik -- were present as RP Singh couldn't join as his father died on Wednesday.

It is learnt that all the four candidates gave good presentations and their interviews ran between 35 to 45 minutes with extensive discussion on the roadmap going into next year's ODI World Cup.

One of the candidates was apparently asked about his idea of creating bench-strength once some of the legends call time after the completion of next year's marquee event.

Current women's head coach WV Raman, former coach Ramesh Powar, ex-India players Ajay Ratra and Hrishikesh Kanitkar appeared for virtual interviews conducted by Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Wednesday.

Out of 35 applications, eight India internationals were shortlisted for interviews, which included four men and four women.

While the four male candidates were interviewed on the day, the four female candidates Mamtha Maben, Devika Palshikar, former chairman of selectors Hemlatha Kala and Suman Sharma will be interviewed on Thursday.

"Four interviews were conducted today. All the four candidates came well prepared. The remaining four interviews will be conducted tomorrow," CAC head Madan Lal told PTI on Wednesday.

Two CAC members -- Lal and Sulakshana Naik -- were present as RP Singh couldn't join as his father died on Wednesday.

It is learnt that all the four candidates gave good presentations and their interviews ran between 35 to 45 minutes with extensive discussion on the roadmap going into next year's ODI World Cup.

One of the candidates was apparently asked about his idea of creating bench-strength once some of the legends call time after the completion of next year's marquee event.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wv raman ajay ratra hrishikesh kanitkar madan lal ramesh powar
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP