The last time the Oval Invincibles clashed with the London Spirit it was a thriller with the match ending in a tie. That was at Lord's a week back and the two sides will again lock horns at The Oval on Sunday. Invincibles are at number 4 on the points table while London Spirit are at number 3 and it is only net run rate that separates the two teams which have both won three of their six matches. Women’s Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss(Getty)

Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 23 of the 2024 Women's Hundred

LAST 5 MATCHES

LONDON SPIRIT: W L T L W

OVAL INVINCIBLES: W L T W L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR OVAL INVINCIBLES & LONDON SPIRIT

OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI

Batters: Paige Scholfield, Joanne Gardner

Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Ryana MacDonald-Gay

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hil

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophia Smale, Rachel Slater

LONDON SPIRIT likely XI

Batters: Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Heather Knight

Allrounders: Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne, Abigail Freeborn

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris

Statistical Performance (Oval Invincibles)

1. ALICE CAPSEY

Alice Capsey is the leading run-getter for the Invincibles this season with 169 runs in 6 innings including two fifties.

ALICE CAPSEY IN THE HUNDRED 2024

INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 50s/100s 6 169 28.16 133.07 2/0

2. MARIZANNE KAPP

Marizanne Kapp is the MVP for the Invincibles so far this season. She has an aggregate of 125 runs at a scoring rate of 145.3 and has also bagged 6 wickets at an economy of 6.9.

MARIZANNE KAPP IN THE 2024 HUNDRED

MATCHES RUNS STRIKE RATE WICKETS ECONOMY RATE 6 125 145.3 6 6.9

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Oval Invincibles)

1. PAIGE SCHOLFIELD

Paige Scholfield produced a Player of the Match performance against the Originals hammering an unbeaten 48 off just 27 deliveries in Manchester. She has a strike rate of 148.6 this season.

2. AMANDA-JADE WELLINGTON

Amanda-Jade Wellington is the leading wicket-taker for the Invincibles this season with 8 dismissals from 6 matches at a strike rate of 13.1 and economy of 7.42.

Statistical Performance (London Spirit)

1. HEATHER KNIGHT

Heather Knight is the highest scorer for London Spirit in the tournament with an aggregate of 160 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 145.45.

HEATHER KNIGHT IN THE 2024 HUNDRED

INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 50s/100s 6 160 40 145.5 1/0

2. SARAH GLENN

Sarah Glenn is the leading wicket-taker for London Spirit this season with 8 wickets in 6 matches.

SARAH GLENN IN THE 2024 HUNDRED

INNINGS WICKETS STRIKE RATE ECONOMY RATE AVERAGE 6 8 15 7.35 18.37

Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)

1. DEEPTI SHARMA

Deepti Sharma is the most valuable all-rounder for London Spirit this season. She has scored 113 runs while also picking up six wickets at a bowling strike rate of 13.3.

2. MEG LANNING

Meg Lanning has the experience of 132 WT20Is in which she has scored 3405 runs at an average of 36.6. She scored 53 against Phoenix this season in The Hundred.

Venue and Pitch

The Oval in London has hosted 16 matches in the Women's Hundred with the team batting first coming out victorious in 8 encounters. The captain who has won the toss has elected to bat first just three times - so chasing is the preferred option at the venue. The team which has won the toss has won 6 matches for a win probability of 40%.The average score batting first at The Oval is 123 whereas the average total chasing is 110.

Head to Head Record

Both teams have played five matches against each other in The Hundred, with Oval Invincibles having a 3-1 record

MATCHES - 5

SPIRIT WON - 1

INVINCIBLES WON - 3

NO RESULT/ TIE - 1

Match Prediction

The Invincibles have the edge against London Spirit. They will be playing at home and have the advantage in the head to head record. The Invincibles also have a stronger batting line-up. The Invincibles have a 60% chance of winning.

FANTASY XI

Our fantasy XI has Paige Scholfield, Meg Lanning and Heather Knight as batters and Georgia Redmayne as the wicket-keeper. All rounders include Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Deepti Sharma and Ryana MacDonald-Gay. The bowling line-up will comprise of Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sarah Glenn and Sophia Smale. The captain is Marizanne Kapp and the vice-captain is Deepti Sharma.

The back-up batter will be Joanne Gardner while the bowler would be Tara Norris. The all-rounder will be Mady Villiers.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Paige Scholfield, Meg Lanning, Heather Knight

Allrounders: Marizanne Kapp (C), Alice Capsey, Deepti Sharma (VC), Ryana MacDonald-Gay

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sarah Glenn, Sophia Smale

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Joanne Gardner

BOWLER – Tara Norris

ALL-ROUNDER – Mady Villiers