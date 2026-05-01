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Women’s T20 WC: India hope to settle on tidy combination

Selections before ICC events have leaned towards being conservative, even when experimentation dominates bilateral cricket

Published on: May 01, 2026 10:40 pm IST
By Samreen Razzaqui
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New Delhi: India’s squad announcement for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday is unlikely to produce dramatic surprises, but it arrives at an interesting moment for a side still searching for its ideal combination.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L) with Kranti Goud during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday. (AP)

As the afterglow of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup triumph dimmed, the management, over the last few months, cast a wider net, handing opportunities to younger players and testing different batting and bowling structures – the latest being Anushka Sharma and Kranti Gaud who made their debuts against South Africa last month.

India, however, returned after a 4-1 drubbing in South Africa, which is a bit worrying as they would have hoped to fine tune preparations before the marquee event.

Currently, the top order remains India’s strongest pillar. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma continue to dictate the tempo of this batting unit. Harmanpreet Kaur, despite questions about her future in the format, remains a solid contributor in batting and returned as the leading run-scorer for India in the five-match series.

The bowling attack, meanwhile, remains capable without looking entirely reassuring. Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma continue to form the backbone of India’s plans with the ball, but neither enters the World Cup with overwhelming momentum behind them.

India struggled for breakthroughs in the PowerPlay during recent assignments, a worrying sign for a side that has historically depended on early wickets to control games.

Historically, India’s selections before ICC events have leaned towards being conservative, even when experimentation dominates bilateral cricket. That instinct may resurface again when the final squad is named. The scars of the 2024 T20 World Cup group stage exit linger, ensuring the squad for the England and Wales event will be built with the understanding that the margin for error in this format is far less.

 
smriti mandhana harmanpreet kaur women's t20 world cup
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