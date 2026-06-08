Women’s T20 WC: India pin faith on the Shafali-Smriti opening salvo

Chandigarh: As India prepare for another shot at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, much of their hopes will rest on their explosive opening pair, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. They have been instrumental in defining India’s approach, providing aggressive starts that dictate the match.

File picture of the India women’s team opener Smriti Mandhana. Her opening partnerships with Shafali Verma will be crucial for India in the Women’s T20 World Cup in England, starting on Friday. (PTI)

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In T20 cricket, momentum is everything. A strong Powerplay sets the tone, forces captains on the defensive and lets the middle order play freely. India have repeatedly benefited from the Mandhana-Shafali efforts at the top.

The left-right combination is complementary. Mandhana’s elegance and timing are contrasted with Shafali’s power and fearless strokeplay. Yet, they head into the World Cup after a lean series against hosts England. Opening stands of 19, 27 and 0 were meagre pickings. Mandhana averaged 13.33 in the series with a highest score of 32, while Shafali averaged 11.66.

However, Shafali’s strike rate was an impressive 152.17, compared to Mandhana’s 114.28.

The only time both looked settled was in the second T20I in Bristol where Mandhana scored 32 off 25 balls and Shafali blasted 22 off 14 in a chase of 169. India were set before a collapse of 7/32 resulted in a 26-run defeat.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the disappointment, Mandhana remains confident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the disappointment, Mandhana remains confident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Me and Shifu, we’re definitely timing the ball well, but are not able to contribute big for the team,” the vice-captain said after the third T20I. “But both of us will go back in the nets, keep working hard and make sure we come back stronger as an opening pair. We pride ourselves in giving good starts and keeping the momentum going.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Me and Shifu, we’re definitely timing the ball well, but are not able to contribute big for the team,” the vice-captain said after the third T20I. “But both of us will go back in the nets, keep working hard and make sure we come back stronger as an opening pair. We pride ourselves in giving good starts and keeping the momentum going.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They have consistently given India quick starts that have often been the difference between competitive totals and match-winning ones. “Unfortunately, we could not do that in this series. We’ll take it in our stride and try and work hard,” Mandhana said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They have consistently given India quick starts that have often been the difference between competitive totals and match-winning ones. “Unfortunately, we could not do that in this series. We’ll take it in our stride and try and work hard,” Mandhana said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Shafali, the World Cup presents an opportunity to return to the format she enjoys the most. The 22-year-old first burst onto the international scene as a fearless T20 batter and remains a belligerent Powerplay hitter. Her game revolves around taking on bowlers from the outset. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Shafali, the World Cup presents an opportunity to return to the format she enjoys the most. The 22-year-old first burst onto the international scene as a fearless T20 batter and remains a belligerent Powerplay hitter. Her game revolves around taking on bowlers from the outset. {{/usCountry}}

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The Haryana batter carries tremendous confidence after her heroics in India’s ODI World Cup triumph last year. Shafali’s all-round show in the final against South Africa, 87 and two wickets, helped India lift the trophy and sealed her comeback.

That innings showcased a more mature Shafali, balancing aggression with responsibility. It showed her ability to rise to the occasion when the stakes are high.

India’s batting no doubt has quality. Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia have all shown flashes of brilliance, while Richa Ghosh is a match-winner despite a recent dip in form. However, consistency has been elusive. Injuries to allrounders Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam have weakened the lower-order resources.

As a result, the spotlight is on the opening pair.

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When Mandhana and Shafali get through the Powerplay successfully, India’s middle order is able to play without scoreboard pressure. A run rate of nine runs or better in the first six overs can help post around 200. This can particularly be decisive in the knockout games.

India’s opening World Cup fixture against Pakistan in Birmingham on June 14 will provide an early indication of their form. Drawn in a challenging Group 1 alongside Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and Netherlands, India know there will be little margin for error.

The road to the trophy will not be smooth. But India will be assured by an opening pair capable of changing the match in a few overs. They entered the final in 2020, but against hosts Australia, a young Shafali could not get going. It is a great opportunity for Shafali and fellow batters to redeem themselves.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shalini Gupta ...Read More Shalini Gupta is a member of the Chandigarh sports team and has been a sports journalist for 10 years. She mainly writes on cricket. Read Less

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