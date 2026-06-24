Women’s T20 World Cup: India wary of Bangladesh as race for semis tightens

New Delhi: India know there is little room for error as they prepare to face Bangladesh in a crucial Women’s T20 World Cup group clash at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday, with the battle for the semi-final places entering its decisive phase. India's Harmanpreet Kaur looks on during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. (AP)

Second in the Group 1 standings with four points, India remain in contention for a semi-final berth but are under pressure after losing to South Africa, who are level on points. With the game against formidable Australia yet to come, India know a win over Bangladesh is non-negotiable.

“We all know how important it is for us to win both the matches,” Shafali Verma told reporters on Wednesday. “We’ll go match by match. We all know that both the matches (Bangladesh and Australia) are crucial. We’ll give our best in that.”

The defeat to South Africa showed there can be little margin for error in a tournament where net run rate and momentum could prove decisive. SA successfully chased down India’s modest target riding on Marizanne Kapp’s excellent 81*.

“South Africa played such a good game,” Shafali said. “We were not able to execute as well as we wanted. The total was good and I think bowling was also good. It’s just that Kappie batted very well, so credit to her.”

The loss means India’s path is straightforward – win the remaining two matches and qualification remains in their hands. It is a situation the squad has experienced before, and one the leadership group has referenced in team discussions.

“Harman (skipper) told us we have been in this situation before,” Shafali said. “Last year also, we came out of this situation. We know that we have to win both these matches. Every player has gone back and seen what we did then, what we executed well, and we all are ready for that.”

Bangladesh beat Netherlands first up, then lost to Australia and bounced back impressively to overcome Pakistan. In the fourth place on the table, they are firmly in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

India are not underestimating their neighbours despite being the favourites. “We can’t take any team lightly, they also came here to show good cricket.” The confidence is high in the camp.

“When we have bad days, the morale of the players can be down,” Shafali said. “But the next day we all know we have to come together and motivate each other. We only talked about backing each other. Today is practice, so today we will only think about practice and then we’ll see tomorrow about the game. It’s a day-by-day process.”

Shafali will be crucial to India’s hopes. After being quiet for a few innings, she starred against Netherlands with a fifty and hit a 15-ball 31 against South Africa. She was dismissed with a sharp short ball by Shabnim Ismail.

“I go ball by ball and match by match,” she said. “I only focus on my preparation. How can I prepare for my shots in the nets? If I get into that situation again, how will I tackle the ball?”

The 22-year-old has also emerged a valuable bowling option, bowling crucial overs in the tournament. She will continue to bowl, especially after spinner Shreyanka Patil’s injury. She credited her growth as an allrounder to years of preparation and visualisation.

“Whatever the situation is, whatever the team needs, I always put my hand up,” Shafali said. “So, I will say I am an allrounder now.”