Women's U-19 One Day Trophy: Chalke hits double ton as Mumbai qualify for quarter-finals

Sanika Chalke hit an unbeaten double century as Mumbai beat Sikkim by 406 runs to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Women's Under-19 One Day Trophy on Wednesday.

Batting first, Mumbai posted 455 for four thanks to Chalke's knock of 200 which came off just 117 balls and was laced with 24 fours and three sixes. Sharvi Save chipped in with an unbeaten 111 from 79 balls. In reply, Sikkim were bowled out for just 49 runs.

Brief scores: Mumbai 455/4 in 50 overs (Sanika Chalke 200*, Sharvi Save 111*, Mahek Pokar 37, Alina Mulla 32, Saloni Kushte 31) beat Sikkim 49 in 38.1 overs (Zeal D'Mello 3/6, Niyati Jagtap 2/9, Diksha Pawar 2/9) by 406 runs.

Under-14 Giles Shield brief scores (fourth round): Gundecha Academy 69 in 26 overs (Mayur Wadhwani 3/23) lost to Al Barkaat MMI 71/0 in 7.3 overs by 10 wickets; Sharda Mandir, Gamdevi 67 in 13 overs (Devansh Shinde 5/6) lost to Sulochanadevi Singhania, Thane 68/8 in 23.2 overs by 2 wickets; Sri Maa Vidyalaya 103/9 in 45 overs (Yuvaan Sharma 4/11) lost to Anjuman-I-Islam Allana (English) 106/4 in 16 overs (Ayush Shinde 66*; Advair Mandlik 3/33) by 4 wickets; Vasant Vihar, Thane 139 in 33.1 overs (Balpreet Singh 60; Aarav Gupta 3/26, Shawn Korgoankar 5/17) lost to IES VN Sule Guruji, Dadar 141/7 in 35.2 overs (Vaid Tendulkar 51*; Darsh Pillai 3/37) by 3 wickets; Modern English School, Chembur 131 in 30.1 overs (Rishabh Sadake 40; Advait 3/29) beat VPM’S Vidyamandir, Dahisar 44 in 20.2 overs (Rajveer Nimbalkar 5/17, Soham Sonawane 3/15) by 87 runs; RR Education, Mulund 268/8 in 45 overs (Smin Keni 60, Ayush Shetye 106) beat Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (English) 131 in 41.5 overs (Aryan Desai 48, Aryan Khot 32; Evyuan Shaw 3/14) by 137 runs; Swami Vivekanand, Gorai 276/6 in 45 overs (Yash Dusi 43, Arjun Lotlikar 106, Uyugh Asopa 61, Rishabh Gupta 31) beat Sharadashram Vidyamandir (English) 111 in 32.4 overs (Samarth Kadam 32, Aryan Sakpal 42; Vardhan Patel 3/22, Aarav Malhotra 4/16) by 165 runs; IES New English, Bandra 349/2 in 42 overs (Shreyash K 111, Yash R 49, Harsharvardhan Barmukh 138*) beat St Dominic Savio, Andheri 55 in 25 overs by 294 runs

Super League: Group A: Swami Vivekanand (Gorai), RR Education Trust (Mulund), Sulochanadevi Singhania School (Thane), Anjuman-I-Islam Allana, English (Fort); Group B: Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla), IES New English (Bandra), Modern English School (Chembur), IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar).

U-25 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy tournament brief scores (Day Two): Chandrakant Pandit XI 265 & 56/2 in 14 overs vs Dilip Vengsarkar XI 344 in 64.3 overs (Atharva Ankolekar 124, Harshal Jadhav 96, Sagar Chhabria 44; Praful Devkate 5/97); Jahangir Pithawala XI 480 in 118.3 overs (Gautam Waghela 213; Sylvester D'Souza 4/79) vs Lalchand Rajput XI 150/6 in 37 overs (Divyaansh Saxena 49, Siddhant Singh 46; Khizar Dafedar 3/32)

