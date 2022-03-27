Watch: Deepti Sharma takes wicket off no-ball as dramatic final over against SA ends in World Cup heartbreak for India

South Africa held their nerves to secure a brilliant 3-wicket win against India, ending the ‘Women in Blue’s' hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the 2022 Women's World Cup. With India losing the game, West Indies join Australia, South Africa, and England as the fourth and final team to secure their berth in the semi-finals. However, India fought till the very end of the game and an unfortunate no-ball brought the side's fall against South Africa.

With 3 runs required off 2 deliveries to win the game, Deepti Sharma had dismissed the dangerous-looking Mignon du Preez after the batter lofted the delivery towards long-off, where Harmanpreet Kaur took a comfortable catch.

While the Indian players ran to celebrate, the umpire asked du Preez to wait, later confirming that she was dismissed off a no-ball. The South African batter was called back as India's campaign eventually ended in a heartbreak, with du Preez smashing a four off the last delivery of the over to steer the Proteas to win.

Watch:

Earlier, opting to bat, India posted 274/7 in 50 overs with significant contributions from openers Smriti Mandhana (71) and Shafali Verma (52), who forged a 91-run partnership for the first wicket. Indian captain Mithali Raj also scored her 64th half-century as she became the oldest Indian to score a fifty in an ODI World Cup; she scored 68 off 84 deliveries.

Harmanpreet Kaur provided the finishing touch in the innings with an important 48 off 57 deliveries, as she held one end amid a lower-middle order collapse to steer India to a strong total in Christchurch.

Kaur was once again key when India took the field in the run-chase, throwing a brilliant direct hit to cut short opener Lizelle Lee's innings on 6. However, Laura Wolvaardt (80) and Lara Goodall (49) not only steered South Africa's recovery but also seemingly put the side in driving seat in the chase, until -- once again -- it was Harmanpreet Kaur who provided the breakthrough.

Bowling for the first time in the tournament, Harmanpreet struck in her second over as he removed Goodall on 49, and then dismissed Sune Luus on 22 to bring India back in the game. The 33-year-old Indian, then, aided in another run-out to help dismiss Marizanne Kapp on 32.

Mignon du Preez, then, led the South African fightback and ended India's campaign in a heartbreak.