Women's WC Final: Alyssa Healy shines as Australia beat England to win record-extending 7th title

Australia produced yet another dominant performance on the day of the final to beat England by 71 runs, winning a record-extending seventh Women's World Cup title in Christchurch. In a perfect campaign, Australia didn't concede a single defeat as they finished at the top of the group stage, registered a one-sided victory in the semi-final against the West Indies, and enjoyed a magnificent outing in the final of the tournament as they cruised past the English side.

Australia had already held the record for most WC title wins before the current edition, adding a seventh trophy to their cabinet on Sunday. Meg Lanning's side also erased its 2017 World Cup disappointment when Australia were stunned in the semi-finals by India in England. The peerless Australians have now won three of the last five 50-over World Cups and own both the major global trophies, having claimed the T20 World Cup on home soil in 2020.

Alyssa Healy smashed a whirlwind 170 to power Australia to a mammoth total of 356/5 in 50 overs. It was a dominating performance from the Aussies after being invited to bat -- besides Healy's special performance, Rachael Haynes (68) and Beth Mooney (62) also struck fine half-centuries to power the Aussie innings.

Healy's knock came off 138 balls and was studded with as many as 26 boundaries. Two years ago, she had hammered a 39-ball 75 to guide Australia to a big win in the T20 World Cup final against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as well.

Anya Shrubsole picked up three wickets for England, conceding 46 runs.

Chasing the mammoth target, Natalie Sciver remained unbeaten on 148 off 121 balls in a lonely effort but failed to defend their title as Australia bundled out England for 285 runs in 43.4 overs.

Jess Jonassen (3/58) and Alana King (3/64) shared six wickets between them for Australia.

