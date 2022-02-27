Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur smashes ton as India beat South Africa by 2 runs in warm-up fixture

Mithali Raj-led Indian women's cricket team kicked-off their preparations for the upcoming 50-over World Cup, scheduled to start from March 4, with a two-run win over South Africa in their first warm-up fixture.

After being invited to bat first, India posted a challenging 244/9 on the board, with team vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur scoring a ton. The senior campaigner, who seemed a bit out of touch in the recently-concluded ODI series against New Zealand, showed promising signs of returning back to form.

Harmanpreet scored 103 off 114 deliveries, which featured nine boundaries. She also stitched a crucial 84-run stand with Yastika Bhatia, who scored 58 off 78 balls.

In response, South Africa could only manage 242/7 in their 50 overs, with Rajeshwari Gayakwad picking four wickets.

The match also star batter Smriti Mandhana suffer an injury scare after being hit on the head. The left-handed batter retired hurt after copping a nasty blow on her helmet in the early stages of the game in Rangiora.

As per a report on ICC website, it was a bouncer from South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, which hit her, leaving Mandhana visibly shaken.

Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor after the incident and was initially deemed fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over and a half later following another consultation.

According to the medical staff, she didn't feel any initial concussion symptoms but left the ground as a precautionary measure. She did not take the field at the start of South Africa's innings.

Meanwhile, this was India's first warm-up fixture and the unit will play one more against West Indies, before they kick-off their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6.