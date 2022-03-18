Women's World Cup: Star pacer collapses in West Indies win over Bangladesh, taken to hospital

West Indies pacer Shamilia Connell collapsed on the field during her team's Women's World Cup fixture against Bangladesh and had to be taken away to the hospital on Friday. It all happened during the 47th over of the Bangladesh innings when Connell collapsed before the medical staff attended to her. Connell eventually climbed into the ambulance by herself with hands on her stomach before West Indies resumed the play. (ALSO READ | 'Things like this happen. Everyone goes through patches': IPL star on nightmare season; 'I'm much better player now')

The 29-year-old Connell bowled three wicket-less overs, conceding 15 runs, in the match, before the setback. Details of her health condition and availability for the remainder of the tournament are awaited.

West Indies eventually went on to win the game by a slender margin of four runs. Bangladesh were all out for 136 in 49.3 overs, while chasing 141 for the victory. It was West Indies' third win in five matches as they now occupy the third spot in the points table.

After the match, West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor informed that Connell is stable. “Stable and the medical personnel is taking care of her (Connell). It was sad to see her go down but we look at the bright side, it was probably for us to regroup and we did that and changed the momentum," Taylor said at the post-match presentation.

"Bit worrying seeing her going down like that. She is a fighter, not sure what is wrong with her but hopefully she is alright," Hayley Matthews, who earned the Player of the Match for her bowling figures of 4/15, said.

Earlier, the low-scoring game saw West Indies put up 140 for 9 in 50 overs with Shemaine Campbelle registering an unbeaten 53 -- her second fifty of the tournament. West Indies also made a good start with the ball, dismissing Shamima Sultana for a duck in the first over.

Bangladesh in the end needed eight runs from the final over with no wickets in hand but West Indies skipper Taylor castled Fariha Trisna, who got an under-edge onto the stumps, to seal the victory. West Indies are currently in the race for a top-four semi-final berth alongside favourites Australia and South Africa.

