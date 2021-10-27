‘Won’t announce official retirement but may days of playing for South Africa are over': Chris Morris

Chris Morris said his playing days for South Africa may well be over and he is now only concentrating on domestic cricket and T20 leagues. The all-rounder said he is unlikely to announce an official retirement but he has made his stance clear to Cricket South Africa and the board is aware that he will no longer feature in international cricket for the Proteas.

“My playing days for South Africa are done. I am not one for announcing things and officially retiring and all of that. They know where I stand, I know where I stand, but my days are done for CSA, I think they know that,” Morris told Sportskeeda.

Explaining the rationale behind his decision against announcing an official retirement from international cricket, Morris it's a personal choice.

"There hasn’t been an official retirement because that’s not how I am, but like I said, my international cricket days are done. I am focussing on domestic cricket and giving back to the team as much as I can. I was fortunate to represent South Africa in all 3 formats, I had an opportunity to represent my country," he added.

Morris, who played in the recently-concluded IPL 2021 for Rajasthan Royals, has represented South Africa in 4 Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is. He last played for South Africa in July 2019 in the ODI World Cup in England.

"If you had asked me the same question a few months ago, I would have given you a longer answer but right now I am content with my life and my career," he said.

Morris' statement comes at a time when Cricket South Africa is already grappling with Quinton de Kock's stance of not taking the knee and going to the extent of making himself unavailable for selection in the T20 World Cup.

Morris said he hasn't spoken to CSA for a long time and is unaware of any further developments.

"I had my discussions with whoever I needed to quite a while ago, I haven’t spoken to CSA since then. At the end of the day, how they treated Faf (du Plessis), Immi (Imran Tahir) or me is something they’ve to deal with, there is no way I can comment. I wasn’t a part of the negotiations, I haven’t been spoken to for a year, maybe longer than a year. So can’t really comment on what’s happening, a few stories are coming out, I know which one I can believe. It’s a touchy subject, there are so many different angles to it," he added.