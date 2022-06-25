'Won't be easy for Jadeja. India might settle with Axar': Manjrekar doubtful over all-rounder's place in T20 WC squad

With the T20 World Cup just four months away, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma look to complete the tricky task of finding the perfect team combination and assigning specific roles to players. Going by Dravid's philosophy as head coach of the team, the batting great doesn't seem to explore too many options. It won't be a surprise if the team management finalises its World Cup squad by the Asia Cup, with most players sealing their respective spots for the T20 showpiece event in Australia. (Also Read | I told the Australians, 'Guys, if you have to abuse…': Wasim Akram narrates sledging incident involving 'Pakistan great')

High-flying Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as India's key bowler for the tournament but it remains to be seen whether Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav get the nod. Ravindra Jadeja also remains a crucial element of the spin attack but former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes India might prefer Axar over the star all-rounder.

Jadeja has also performed the role of a finisher but the emergence of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya intensifies the competition even further.

“Clearly, Dinesh Karthik has shown that he can be a number 6 or 7 as a pure batter. The impact that he is making is phenomenal and we saw that in T20Is against South Africa and also in the IPL. So, it’s not really going to be easy for Jadeja to come in and take his place and India might settle in with somebody like Axar Patel," Manjrekar told First Post in a virtual interaction hosted by Sony Sports.

“The side now has Hardik Pandya, Karthik batting down the order. Rishabh Pant is also there so it’s not going to be easy for him. But knowing the kind of player Jadeja is, he will be making sure that the headache doesn’t get less for the selectors," added the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Jadeja was named the skipper of four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings but he eventually handed back the captaincy to MS Dhoni. He captained CSK in the first eight games as the team won just two of them, had a forgettable season as he managed just 116 runs and took five wickets in 10 matches.

Days after quitting the leadership role, Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a rib injury. He is currently playing the warm-up match between India and Leicestershire before Rohit Sharma's men take on England in the rescheduled Test, beginning July 1.

Manjrekar also spoke about Rishabh Pant, who received criticism for poor shot selection while leading India in the recently-concluded home T20 assignment against South Africa. Manjrekar said the maverick stumper currently faces 'pressure' to deliver.

“Rishabh Pant has made number four his place (During the South Africa series). Although, I thought Hardik Pandya should have batted at that position after the way he performed in the IPL. Ishan Kishan at the top and number four will be totally different. We haven’t seen him at that position and that’s not an easy position to bat on.”

“KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are openers and they aren’t really the options at number four or five. But the kind of performances that we have seen from all the guys, Pant will feel the pressure of having to perform,” said Manjrekar.

