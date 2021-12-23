'Won't be solved if you keep dragging it': Afridi critical of Ganguly, slams BCCI for poor handling of Kohli's captaincy

Controversy erupted in Indian cricket earlier this month when Virat Kohli was removed – rather unceremoniously – as the captain in the ODIs. While Rohit Sharma was named the new skipper in the fifty-over format, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly later said that the board had requested Kohli to not step down as T20I captain in October and that once he did, the selectors weren't inclined on having two separate captains in white-ball formats.

A week after his removal as captain, Kohli said in a press conference that no such request was made from the board, putting him and the BCCI at loggerheads. The speculation is rife since Kohli's explosive comments and Ganguly has since maintained considerable silence, insisting that the whole situation will be dealt “internally.”

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was asked to speak on the issue and he insisted that there must be transparency in communication between the players and the board.

“This could've been handled in a better way. I've always believed that the role of a cricket board is very important. The selection committee should efficiently communicate their plans for any particular player - 'this is our plan, we believe it is better for us. What do you think?' - something along these lines,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Afridi further said that instead of communication through media, there is a dire need for “face-to-face” communication.

"If you communicate these things via media, there will be issues. Talk face-to-face, and we might have solutions. This won't be solved if you keep dragging it. There should be no communication gap between players and PCB, or any board for that matter," said Afridi.

While Rohit Sharma is now India's full-time captain in limited-overs, Kohli continues to lead India in the longest format of the game. The Test captain will return to action on December 26 when India take on South Africa in a three-match away series.