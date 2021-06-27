'As a team, we are working with Rahul bhaiya': Captain Shikhar Dhawan ready for 'new challenge'

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who will be leading the team in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, opened up on the "new challenge" and said that he is excited to be captain of the team in the tour. Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference on Sunday, Dhawan said that the team is a mixture of experienced campaigners and youngsters, and players are working well with tour coach Rahul Dravid.

"This is a very good team. There is positivity, confidence in our team and everybody is confident that we will do well. There is a lot of excitement," Dhawan said.

India regular skipper Virat Kohli and the first side, will be in England for the Test series, and hence Dhawan was named as the captain of the team traveling to Sri Lanka, with right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy.

Apart from experienced players like Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal, several youngsters have also been included in the squad including Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson.

"The boys are doing smart work and are looking forward to these matches. The players have already performed well. The team is a nice blend of experience and youth," Dhawan said.

"It is a great honour for me to be the captain of the Indian team and looking forward to it. At the same time, as a team, we are working with Rahul ‘Bhaiya’ (Rahul Dravid).

"I have played under his coaching once for India A, so I feel that we guys sync together, the support staff and the team and we are looking forward to this series," he added.

"There is a nice blend of seniors and youngsters and as seniors, it is a good opportunity for us, the experience we have gained, be it from our success or failures, we can communicate as we spend time together," Dhawan signed off.

(With PTI inputs)

