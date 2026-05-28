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World Championship of Legends Season 3 set for October 2026, seven teams to battle for title

Season 3 will feature seven teams from India, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 04:37 pm IST
ANI |
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The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to return for its third season in October 2026, with organisers promising another high-profile edition featuring some of the biggest names in world cricket.

And just like that the WCL has become become an important tournament. (WCL on X)

After two successful seasons, the tournament, widely recognised as the Legends World Cup, will once again bring together former international stars and active players involved in franchise cricket across the globe, according to a press release.

Also Read: Jofra Archer dodges million-dollar question, but one individual claims he regularly gets Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out

Season 3 will feature seven teams -- India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions and Bangladesh Champions.

The league has built a reputation for assembling a strong player pool that includes legendary cricketers as well as active players who continue to compete in T20 leagues worldwide and are not centrally contracted with their national boards.

Ajay Devgn, Co-Owner, World Championship of Legends, said, "WCL is more than just a cricket league - it is emotion, nostalgia and entertainment coming together on one platform. Looking forward to Season 3, it's going to be our boldest season yet."

Further details regarding squads, fixtures, venues and broadcast partners are expected to be announced through WCL's official channels in the coming months.

The organisers said the new season would continue to build on the legacy established over the first two editions as the legends prepare to return to action this October.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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