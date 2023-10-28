World Cup 2023: High-flying India remain wary of struggling England

Royal feasts are ubiquitous in this melting pot of cultures and cuisines. Dotted along the teeming streets of Aminabad and Akbari Gate, parked in old Lucknow, are a cluster of restaurants and hole in the wall eateries serving up succulent kebabs and flavoursome biryanis that fill the stomach and nourish the soul. At the start of the World Cup, the Ekana Cricket Stadium – in keeping with the city’s tehzeeb (etiquette) -- may have been expected to offer just as delectable a feast when India and England clash. Indian coach Rahul Dravid with Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England(PTI)

Some of that excitement about this game on Sunday, however, has dwindled. Not for any wrongdoing by India, who have notched up five straight victories to be placed second in the points table. England, on the other hand, are teetering on the edge of an abyss. Just one victory in five matches means they are languishing at second from bottom, with only a theoretical possibility of advancing to the playoffs remaining.

It certainly robs this fixture of some of its box-office value. But it is unlikely to lull this supreme Indian outfit into dropping its guard.

“Firstly, we don't think of any opposition that way (demoralised). Any team on the given day can be dangerous and there is no team that starts off as favourite in a game of cricket or in any sport. So, it's important that we keep doing what we've been doing and focus on our strengths,” wicketkeeper KL Rahul told reporters on Saturday.

Rahul’s response may not be headline-grabbing, but it’s true to the ruthless attitude they’ve displayed. Probed further about what’s working and he pinpointed role clarity and precise planning as key factors.

“I think it's just how we've been really aggressive. And also, our preparations have been really, really good, and very particular, very spot on from the time at least I've come back into the team since the Asia Cup,” said the 31-year-old. “I think the players have got enough chances and enough time in their particular roles. So, yeah, that again, I think goes down to preparation. We've prepared really well. So that's where the confidence is coming from.”

Even India’s recent history against England is unlikely to shake that confidence. When they last met in the ODI World Cup, England won by 31 runs. When they last met in the T20 World Cup, England won by 10 wickets. But with a spot in the semi-finals all but assured, what India perhaps require most right now is to look within and ensure all the pieces of the jigsaw are in place.

“We have not spoken too much about the opposition so far in all these games. The talk mostly has been on focusing about our strengths. Yes, we do a little bit of homework about the opposition. Yes, they may not have had a few results going their way but it doesn't change the fact that they are still a very dangerous team,” Rahul said.

The surface on Sunday was also used in the opening World Cup game at this venue between Australia and South Africa. Opener Quinton de Kock struck a century in South Africa’s total of 311 for a 134-run victory. For India, the tussle with the team composition is whether they should opt for a third spinner in R Ashwin instead of Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj. Before the square was relaid this year, the off-spinner's inclusion may have been a no-brainer, for the surface was notoriously slow and spin-friendly. Across the three games here in this tournament though, seam and spin have reaped similar rewards. Ashwin, who had a long training session on Saturday, is still likely to get the nod.

In such a scenario, Hardik Pandya’s unavailability – he has an ankle injury – leaves skipper Rohit Sharma just two seam bowlers to work with. Pandya’s absence as a batter at No. 6 is also not ideal, though India are confident about Suryakumar Yadav stepping up.

If India aren't yet coming across as jittery about Pandya's absence, it's also because India have ticked most boxes. One they are yet to check though is batting first and successfully defending a total. If Sharma wins the toss on Sunday, Rahul hinted they may want to gauge how they measure up.

“Toss is not something that the captain or the team can control. So whatever opportunities we've gotten, we've done well,” Rahul said. “But it will be a good opportunity if we get to bat first before the next stage to just see how to pace the innings and it's been some time since we've batted first, so it will be useful for the team.”

