Home / Cricket / 'World is not starting for next one year, how can cricket start': Shoaib Akhtar

‘World is not starting for next one year, how can cricket start’: Shoaib Akhtar

The world is currently in a state of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and as per Akhtar, things are not improving anytime soon.

cricket Updated: Apr 21, 2020 08:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar(Screengrab)
         

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes cricket will not start for atleast one year as several countries do not have adequate testing kits and hence, there can be no planning done and no series can be held. The world is currently in a state of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and as per Akhtar, things are not improving anytime soon.

“If you ask me honestly, I do not know for how long the coronavirus outbreak will last, until and unless it is not known that how many people are infected, one cannot go ahead with any kind of cricket anywhere,” Akhtar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“I do not see cricket being played for at least a year due to the coronavirus. I see the virus troubling us for one year, these are troublesome times, I just hope we come out of this stronger,” he added.

“The situation is very bad, it is very tricky. I am not seeing the virus going for at least one year. But, we a group as different communities will come out of it. The world is not starting for the next one year, how can cricket start,” he added.

On bowlers not being able to shine the ball

Akhtar also said that if bowlers are not able to apply the shine on the ball with their saliva, the ICC should be working on an external agent which could assist the bowlers. He also said that he would welcome the decision of ICC as this was made keeping in mind the health of the bowlers and the players.

 

“I do not think that one can apply saliva on the ball now, we as bowlers apply saliva on the ball to make the ball shinier, the ball goes in the hands of everyone on the park, I saw a report of the ICC which said bowlers would not be able to apply saliva on the ball, Akhtar said.

“Cricket is a game which requires contact, if ICC is thinking about passing the law related to applying saliva on the ball, then I welcome the decision keeping coronavirus in mind,” he added.

