Wasim Jaffer picks his ‘best T20I XI team’ - only one player from each country

cricket

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 08:58 IST

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has been quite active on social media since retirement last month. Amid nationwide lockdown in India due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jaffer has held Q&A sessions with fans on Twitter, has listed out his top XI ODI and IPL teams, and has also showed his humorous side with some cheeky remarks.

On Monday, Jaffer listed his “Best T20I XI team” but there was a condition - he only picked one player from each country. When it came to deciding an Indian player, Jaffer decided to go with right-arm fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

In terms of openers, the former Ranji great went with Australia’s David Warner and Pakistan’s Babar Azam. He also picked New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and South Africa’s AB de Villiers along with England’s Jos Buttler and West Indies’ Andre Russell in the middle-order.

ALSO READ: Can chase any score: Only 1 Indian in Nasser Hussain’s list of batsmen he would pay to watch

Interestingly, the former batsman named Warner as his captain over Williamson and de Villiers. In terms of bowling department, Jaffer picked Bangladesh’s Shakib al Hassan, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, and Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane as his spin trio. Apart from Bumrah, Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga made the cut in his team.

Bumrah’s selection comes as a little surprise, as the right-arm fast bowler gained recognition after showing his talent for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. At the start of his career, while many termed Bumrah as a bowler for limited-overs format, he went on to pick 68 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of and is now regarded as one of the current best fast bowlers in the world.