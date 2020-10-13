e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / World Test Championship final on schedule, says ICC

World Test Championship final on schedule, says ICC

The pandemic played havoc with the game’s international calendar, prompting cancellation of a number of test series and complicating the process of allocating WTC points from those matches in the process.

cricket Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 17:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
Representational image of Test cricket.
Representational image of Test cricket.(Getty Images)
         

The final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) remains on course to be held in June next year despite the disruption caused to the qualifying process by the COVID-19 pandemic, cricket’s governing body told Reuters on Tuesday.

The pandemic played havoc with the game’s international calendar, prompting cancellation of a number of test series and complicating the process of allocating WTC points from those matches in the process.

“The planning is still in progress,” a spokesman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) said of the WTC final, without elaborating how the point system would be reworked.

“There is likely to be more clarity in the coming days once all stakeholders are aligned. There will be an announcement on this soon.”

This year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia had to be postponed because of the pandemic and the restrictions it forced.

The ICC launched the WTC last year to lend context to bilateral test series, giving the format its standalone showpiece like the World Cup in other formats.

Originally, nine top-ranked sides were scheduled to play six series over two years with the top two making the final at Lord’s.

India currently top the WTC points table, having played four series, followed by Australia who have played one fewer.

England have played four, including home series against West Indies and Pakistan in July-August, and are third.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison last week underlined the logistical challenge of hosting the WTC final.

“We are talking about a COVID environment, and when you put COVID into a negotiation like this, it changes everything,” he said.

“If you are taking part in that fixture and you have potentially two neutral teams playing a world final in the UK, I’m pretty sure you’d want to know you are safe and protected when it comes to the health environment you are heading into.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
India’s Covid-19 positivity rate on constant downward trend: Health ministry
India’s Covid-19 positivity rate on constant downward trend: Health ministry
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Aarogya Setu is among ‘tried-and-tested public health tools’: WHO
Aarogya Setu is among ‘tried-and-tested public health tools’: WHO
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In