Home / Cricket / 'Would be very unfortunate if he doesn't play next Test': Gambhir warns Team India against player's 'unfair' treatment
cricket

'Would be very unfortunate if he doesn't play next Test': Gambhir warns Team India against player's 'unfair' treatment

The former India opener insisted that it would be “very unfortunate” if the player is not a part of the Indian XI for the Cape Town Test.
File Photo of Gautam Gambhir.
Published on Jan 07, 2022 08:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India seniors Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored important half-centuries – both, in context of the game and their respective form – as India put 266 on the board in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test. The Indian senior duo forged a 111-run partnership for the third wicket, with both playing at a brisk run-rate. While Pujara took 86 deliveries for his 53, Rahane scored 56 off 76 balls.

Hanuma Vihari, who batted at no.5 in this Test after replacing an injured Virat Kohli in the XI, also played a crucial knock as he remained unbeaten on 40 and put important stands with tailenders. With Kohli set to return to the lineup in the next Test, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir insisted that it would be “unfair” on Vihari if he misses out on a spot in the XI.

Gambhir said that Vihari hasn't been given many chances to prove himself in the longest format of the game and deserves a similar backing to Rahane, who has been going through a rough patch for almost a year. 

“It would be very unfortunate if he doesn't play the next Test. If Rahane has scored a fifty, even Hanuma Vihari remained unbeaten on 40. If Vihari had batted in Rahane's position (in second innings), he might have scored a fifty as well. He has played with control in both innings,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

RELATED STORIES

“You would want to give a long rope to such a batter. You don't just play him in one game, then keep him out for the rest of the year. It is very unfair. We've seen Rahane's performances for a long time now. So, I think that when Virat Kohli comes back in the next Test, he should bat at number 4 with Hanuma Vihari at 5. Going forward, I think it's a right move in the right direction.”

Gambhir said that Vihari was “solid” in both innings and deserves a place in the XI in the Cape Town Test. “If the team management has backed Rahane so much, it is time for them to put their faith in Hanuma Vihari as well, because he has looked solid in both, the first as well as the second innings,” said the former India opener.

Topics
india vs south africa gautam gambhir hanuma vihari ajinkya rahane
