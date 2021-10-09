Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Would want team to take more responsibility: Harmanpreet
cricket

Would want team to take more responsibility: Harmanpreet

India lost to Australia by four wickets in the second women's T20 International on Saturday, after the batters struggled and could manage only 118 for nine.
Would want team to take more responsibility: Harmanpreet(TWITTER)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 06:47 PM IST
PTI | , Gold Coast

Indian women's T20I team captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants her players to take more responsibility as the side seeks to become a dominant force in the limited-overs formats.

India lost to Australia by four wickets in the second women's T20 International on Saturday, after the batters struggled and could manage only 118 for nine.

Australia chased down the target of 119 with five balls to spare.

"We were 20 runs short. The wicket was not that easy to bat on. If we had 20 more runs the result might have been in our favour. We had a good game. We didn't give them easy runs," Harmanpreet said after the game.

"We fought till the end (but) would want the team to take more responsibility," she added.

Had it not been for Pooja Vastrakar's unbeaten 37 off 26 balls, India would not have got to even 118.

"Pooja has the talent and she gets us runs and wickets whenever we need. That's what we expect from her. We know Australia side is good. You always need to come out with good plans and a good approach against them," Harmanpreet said.

RELATED STORIES

Australia were served well by rookie Tahlia McGrath who guided the team home with an unbeaten 42-run knock after the bowlers set it up.

"We bowled better. I think it was our best performance with the ball in the series. Tahlia McGrath was wonderful and helped us. Fair bit of swing around. But then it gets the bowlers in the game, and that makes it exciting," Australian captain Meg Lanning said.

Player of the Match McGrath, who kept her composure under pressure, said the conditions were tricky.

"Pretty good feeling. Bowlers set it up for us. The ball was holding up a bit, it was a little tricky but we got over the line. Has been an unreal series and has seen exciting cricket. The conditions have been a little tricky. We will review the whole performance and get ready to roll again," McGrath said. PTI AH BS BS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harmanpreet kaur india women cricket team
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jaffer's tweet on Shikha Pandey’s delivery to knock over Healy goes viral

Malik replaces injured Maqsood in Pakistan T20 World Cup squad

Indian batters flop as Australia win by 4 wickets to seal multi-format series

‘He showed lack of class’: Vaughan slams Paine for comments on Root
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP