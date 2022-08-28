'Would've been crazy if Shaheen had been there in IPL auction. He might have gone for...': Ashwin's massive prediction

Pakistan captain Babar Azam made no bones in admitting that the absence of star left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has slightly changed the dynamics of Sunday's Asia Cup 2022 blockbuster against India. The 22-year-old fast bowler was ruled out for at least four to six weeks because of a knee injury he sustained while fielding during a Test match in Sri Lanka last month. Also Read | Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik in playing XI? Cheteshwar Pujara explains who suits Team India better against Pakistan

Afridi was the wrecker-in-chief when he blew the Indian top-order in the T20 World Cup with the wickets of captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. All three are currently part of India’s team in T20 Asia Cup, while Pakistan play without the left-arm seamer in their bowling attack.

Prior to the hotly-anticipated Asia Cup fixture, India's Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about Afridi's injury and predicted that he would have fetched a massive paycheque in the Indian Premier League. Afridi won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title with Lahore Qalandars earlier this year, becoming the youngest captain to lift the trophy.

"Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf bowled well the last time we faced Pakistan, but it was Shaheen Afridi's opening burst that broke the game at the top. A major setback for them ahead of this game is Afridi's injury.

"I have thought a lot about how crazy it would have been if Shaheen Afridi had been there in an IPL auction. A tall left-arm seamer who sets the game with the new ball and also unleashes yorkers at the death. He might have gone for 14-15 crore had he been there at the IPL auction," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also shared his views on Imad Wasim's omission and likened Mohammad Nawaz to India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. "Imad Wasim is a notable exclusion from Pakistan's squad. He has been a regular feature for them in the T20 format. But he is not there this time. Instead, they have gone for Mohammad Nawaz, who is very much like Ravindra Jadeja," he said.

Shaheen may not be a part of Pakistan's bowling attack at the Asia Cup, but Ashwin believes the Asian side has got plenty of options at its disposal.

"All Pakistani fast bowlers clock 140-145 kph consistently. I don't think any team in world cricket has such a rich backup of fast bowlers. Pakistan have always been a side with so much raw talent on display," said the seasoned off-spinner.

As India and Pakistan reignite their rivalry after a 10-month gap, it remains to be seen if Rohit and co. enter the contest with an additional spinner. Ashwin or Ravi Bishnoi might enter the eleven at the expense of tearaway quick Avesh Khan, while Yuzvendra Chahal remains the chief tweaker of the side.

