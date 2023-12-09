WPL Auction 2024 live updates: RCB, MI, DC, GT and UP look to strengthen their squads; 165 stars to go under the hammer

WPL Auction 2024 live updates: A total of 165 players, including 61 overseas players are set to go under the hammer at the second Women's Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai. A maximum of 30 slots, including nine for overseas players are up for grabs at the WPL 2023 auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz and defending champions Mumbai Indians are hoping to strengthen their squads for the forthcoming edition of the Women's Premier League. The mini-auction is featuring 56 capped and 109 uncapped players. Which franchise will break the bank to crown the most expensive signing of the WPL mini-auction?

A total of 165 stars will go under the hammer at the WPL mini-auction 2024(BCCI)