WPL 2024 match sees bizarre stoppage as sprinklers turn on in MI's chase vs GG; outfield concerns spark on-field debate

Mumbai Indians sealed a seven-wicket victory against Gujarat Giants in Match 16 of WPL 2024, in New Delhi on Saturday. Chasing 191, MI reached 191/3 in 19.5 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 95 runs off 48 balls by Harmanpreet Kaur. The MI skipper was in fiery form, smacking 10 fours and five sixes, and narrowly missed out on a ton. The MI vs GG match faced a temporary delay as sprinklers turned on by themselves.

After the 18th over in the run-chase with MI at 168/3, the match saw a strange moment as the sprinklers turned on by themselves and water was sprouting from one of them, followed by a super-sopper coming on to dry things up quickly.

The issue was fixed soon and the chase resumed. Initially, GG posted 190/7 in 20 overs, with Dayalan Hemalatha (74) and Beth Mooney (66) bagging half-centuries. Meanwhile, Saika Ishaque bagged a two-wicket haul for MI. After the win, MI also became the first team to qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs.

Speaking after the win, Player of the Match Harmanpreet said, "It was a very big game for us, we had to win so that we wouldn’t put any pressure on us (going forward). We knew we had a long batting order and we could get the job done. Definitely have an eye on finishing first to get into the final directly. Had a chat with Himanshu bhaiya about my batting and how I can improve, was thinking about staying there and looked for a big innings."

"They are experienced players and when you’re chasing a big total, a lot of things are clear, like how much you need. We could then rotate the strike and take it as it came. We thought that we have a little break, have some water and see what message would come, we knew targeting the 19th over would be crucial," she added.