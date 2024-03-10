Sri Lanka revive World Cup 'timed out' controversy to mock Bangladesh after series win, BAN captain doesn't hold back

Sri Lanka sealed a 28-run victory against Bangladesh in the third T20I, to seal a series-clinching 2-1 victory, in Sylhet on Saturday. Defending a target of 175, Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 146 in 19.4 overs, courtesy of a five-wicket haul from Nuwan Thushara. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga bagged two dismissals for Sri Lanka. Rishad Hossain (53) got a half-century for Bangladesh, but failed to take them past the finishing line. Sri Lanka mocked Bangladesh with their celebration.

Initially, a knock of 86 runs off 55 balls from Kusal Mendis saw Sri Lanka post 174/7 in 20 overs. The wicketkeeper was in stunning batting form, hammering six fours and six sixes.

The visitors also made sure to remind Bangladesh that they haven't forgotten about the controversial time-out incident from the World Cup, by pointing to their wrists in celebration. During the World Cup, Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews was timed out after his helmet strap broke, with Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan refusing to withdraw his appeal.

During the trophy celebration, all Sri Lankan players, including Mathews, posed with one hand at their wrist.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto didn't react well to Sri Lanka's celebrations. Speaking after the match, he said, "There is nothing to handle aggressively when it comes to this. I think they are yet to move on from the timed out dismissal. They should move on and stay in the present since we didn’t do anything which outside the rules of cricket. I think they are making a fuss of it, but we are not worried about it."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said, "I think we have moved on from that [timed-out incident]. I think it was a celebration which was misunderstood at that time. It was during the heat of the game. Both teams should forget about it."

"I think both teams play really hard. The atmosphere is really nice. They all give their 100%. Sometimes emotions come into the middle. The players are all very friendly outside the boundary line. They fight really hard once they are inside the ground. I think that's what the game is all about. As long as you maintain discipline in the middle and play really hard, and then cross the boundary line and be good to each other, that's what both teams are expected to do," he added.