Sunil Gavaskar reminisces Joe Root's ultimate praise in hearty chat with R Ashwin after India vs England Test series

England's Joe Root perfectly explained why Ravichandran Ashwin is a walking nightmare for any premier batter ahead of the 5th Test between India and England. In the lead-up to India's final meeting with England at picturesque Dharamsala, senior batter Root told former skippers Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain that Ashwin always finds a way of getting batters out rather than trying to wear them down over long periods. Gavaskar recalled Root's special praise for Ashwin(PTI-ANI)

Spin wizard Ashwin recorded his 100th Test appearance for Team India with nine wickets as Rohit Sharma and Co. thrashed Ben Stokes' men by an innings and 64 runs on Saturday. Breaking Muthiah Muralidaran's record, Ashwin registered the best bowling figures (9 for 128) in a 100th Test. The 37-year-old also became the first bowler to take two four-wicket hauls on the 100th Test appearance. In conversation with spin-bowling icon Ashwin after the match, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recalled Root's special praise for the senior all-rounder.

What Gavaskar said about Ashwin?

“That has always been the highlight of your career. You have always been the student of the game. And how you try to get better in every match with a variety of deliveries. Different delivaries. Different actions, the different run-ups that you have - I mean, that's fascinating to watch, you know how the mind is working, trying to outfox the batter. I mean, I can only say that a lot of good players of spin bowling will be thinking a hundred times about how to cope with you, we heard from Joe Root before the Test match began,” Gavaskar said on Jio Cinema during his interaction with Ashwin after the Dharamsala Test.

What records Ashwin created in England series?

Ashwin has 36 five-wicket hauls - the most by an Indian bowler in Test cricket's history. The Indian spinner is joint-third for the most five-wicket hauls in the longest format. Ashwin and Richard Hadlee have 36 fifers each in Tests. Only Muralidaran (67) and Shane Warne (37) have more fifers than the Indian spin wizard. Ashwin surpassed Anil Kumble to unlock the special milestone. Ashwin also has 100-plus wickets against England. He is the only third bowler to have 100-plus scalps against a single opposition at home.

How Ashwin responded?

“Sunny bhai, I feel times I have rolled along and, in a way, the number of footage that you get from video analysts, and how frequently you play among the top test nations. The batters are constantly prepared, they can line you up beautifully if you are the same person. Of course, there will be phases where you can keep it about their styles. You can find good length in certain spells but that's just not good enough to dismiss some good batters. I'm not saying just sticking with one method won't work, thankfully, I am one of those who has experimented and learned what's worked for me. Nevertheless, with all the analysis and footage going around, it's better that you stay on top of it,” Ashwin responded.

What's next for spin wizard Ashwin?

Earlier, veteran spinner Ashwin became the 14th Indian to play 100 Tests for India at Dharamsala. He is the first from Tamil Nadu to feature in 100 Tests for India. At 37, He is also the oldest Indian to reach the landmark. Ashwin finished the five-match Test series as the leading wicket-taker. The senior all-rounder picked up 26 wickets in five games against England. Ashwin will be next seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The spinner will also lead India's bowling attack in the Bangladesh Test series later this year.