'Don't take anything for granted': Gavaskar schools Dhruv Jurel over 'nonsensical' dismissal days after 'Dhoni' remark

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar was the first to spark 'MS Dhoni' comparisons after Dhruv Jurel stitched a composed knock of 90 and an unbeaten 39 last week to help India beat England in the fourth Test in Ranchi and subsequently seal the series. However, on Friday, Gavaskar was also quick to criticise the youngster over his "nonsensical" choice of shot that resulted in his dismissal on Day 2 of the fifth and final match of the series in Dharamsala. Sunil Gavaskar was annoyed with Dhruv Jurel's shot selection that resulted in dismissal on Friday in 5th England Test

Jurel walked in to bat at No. 7 for India on Friday at the HPCA Stadium after India lost debutant Devdutt Padikkal following his nerveless half-century. India, however, were not in a spot of bother then, having already amassed 403 runs that had taken their lead close to 200. A comfortable stand between Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja could have taken India to a better position, and ensured that they would not need to bat for the second time in the match.

However, Jurel's stay lasted just 24 balls, where he scored only 15 runs as Shoaib Bashir dismissed him. Against the floated delivery from the spinner, Jurel stepped out and went for the maximum, but the attempted slog went off the bottom of the bat as Ben Duckett, stationed at long-on, comfortably completed the dismissal with a catch.

Jurel was left in disbelief at the dismissal, then kept staring at his bat as he made his way back to the dugout nodding his head in disappointment.

Gavaskar not happy with Dhruv Jurel

Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box at the time of the dismissal reckoned that it was a needless slog attempt at a time when India were in a comfortable position with Jadeja at the other end.

“Jurel will be very disappointed at that shot. Yes, that's what happened. To get it at the bottom of the bat. You've just come out to bat. You've batted only 24 deliveries. You can see that there is Ravindra Jadeja batting at the other end. There's a fielder there at deep. You did not have to play that shot. No wonder Jurel is looking at his bat very, very upset with himself. And he should be,” he said.

After the replay of the dismissal was shown later, Gavaskar warned Jurel not to take things for granted, especially in Test cricket.

“Always be mindful of what happened in Hyderabad. He can look as much as he wants to. Yes. The learning curve. Never take anything for granted. Not in Test cricket. It does not make any sense,” he said.

Shortly after, Tom Hartley struck twice successively as India lost Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. However, India's first innings stayed alive at the close of Day 2 following a valiant lower-order stand of 45 runs between Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. India lead 255 runs against England.