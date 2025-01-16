Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WPL 2025 to be played at Baroda, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow from February 14; final on March 15

PTI |
Jan 16, 2025 10:53 PM IST

Both Baroda and Lucknow are hosting the league for the first time, while Mumbai made a return to the host stadium's list.

The third edition of the Women's Premier League will begin on February 14 and for the first the WPL will be played across four cities — Baroda, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Lucknow, the BCCI announced on Thursday while releasing the full schedule.

In 2024, the WPL was held across Bengaluru and New Delhi.(PTI)
In 2024, the WPL was held across Bengaluru and New Delhi.(PTI)

The WPL 2025 will kick start at the newly built BCA Stadium in Baroda, where the Gujarat Giants will square off against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Both Baroda and Lucknow are hosting the league for the first time, while Mumbai made a return to the host stadium's list.

In 2024, the WPL was held across Bengaluru and New Delhi.

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the final on March 15.

"The reigning champions RCB will have their first home game on February 21 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when they face former title holders Mumbai Indians," the BCCI said in a statement.

Lucknow, who is hosting the league for the first time, will see home team UP Warriorz playing four matches from March 3.

"The final leg of the tournament will unfold in Mumbai, with the iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) hosting the last two league matches and the two high-stakes Playoff games — Eliminator (March 13) and Final," the release said.

The table-toppers will earn a direct berth in the final, while the second and third-placed teams will clash in Eliminator, for a chance to compete in the final.

Continuing the format from the previous season, all matches in the third edition will be single-headers.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On