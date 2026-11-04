WPL 2027 schedule released: Vadodara, Mumbai to host 22 matches, RCB face MI in opener

The BCCI has released the schedule for the fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The tournament is scheduled to begin on January 14 and will run until February 7, 2027. Vadodara and Mumbai will be the two host cities for the upcoming edition.

The schedule for WPL season 5 has been released by BCCI. (BCCI Image)

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The fifth edition will feature 22 matches in total. The tournament will get underway with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on two-time champions Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture on January 14. Vadodara will host the first leg of the competition, comprising 11 matches. The action in Vadodara will conclude on January 24, with UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants facing each other in the final fixture of the leg.

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The action will then shift to Mumbai following a day's break. Interestingly, RCB and MI will kick off the second leg as well on January 26. The final league match will be played between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz on February 3. Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium will stage nine league matches before the tournament moves into the playoffs.

WPL 2027 format and playoff schedule

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{{^usCountry}} Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants are the five teams competing in the tournament. The competition follows a double round-robin format, with each team facing the other four twice. The team finishing at the top of the league table will qualify directly for the final. The second and third-placed teams will battle it out in the Eliminator for the remaining spot in the summit clash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants are the five teams competing in the tournament. The competition follows a double round-robin format, with each team facing the other four twice. The team finishing at the top of the league table will qualify directly for the final. The second and third-placed teams will battle it out in the Eliminator for the remaining spot in the summit clash. {{/usCountry}}

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The fourth- and fifth-placed teams will bow out at the end of the league stage.

The Eliminator and the final of WPL 2027 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium. The Eliminator is scheduled for Friday, February 5, while the title clash will take place on Sunday, February 7. All matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST and there will be no double-headers.

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RCB will be looking to defend their crown and add a third title to their tally. Mumbai Indians are expected to mount a formidable challenge as they, too, chase their third championship. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will be eager to end their final heartbreaks, having reached the summit clash in all four previous editions without lifting the trophy. UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be aiming to reach their maiden final. With the fixtures now confirmed, the countdown begins for the fifth edition, which will crown its champion on February 7, 2027.

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Full WPL 2027 schedule: Dates, fixtures, venues and timings

Vadodara leg

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1. January 14, Thursday: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians – 7:30 PM IST

2. January 15, Friday: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz – 7:30 PM IST

3. January 16, Saturday: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST

4. January 17, Sunday: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians – 7:30 PM IST

5. January 18, Monday: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM IST

6. January 19, Tuesday: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz – 7:30 PM IST

7. January 20, Wednesday: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians – 7:30 PM IST

8. January 21, Thursday: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM IST

9. January 22, Friday: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST

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10. January 23, Saturday: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – 7:30 PM IST

11. January 24, Sunday: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants – 7:30 PM IST

Mumbai leg – Brabourne Stadium

12. January 26, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST

13. January 27, Wednesday: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants – 7:30 PM IST

14. January 28, Thursday: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz – 7:30 PM IST

15. January 29, Friday: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM IST

16. January 30, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants – 7:30 PM IST

17. January 31, Sunday: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST

18. February 1, Monday: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM IST

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19. February 2, Tuesday: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants – 7:30 PM IST

20. February 3, Wednesday: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz – 7:30 PM IST

Playoffs – Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

21. February 5, Friday: Eliminator (Second-placed team vs third-placed team) – 7:30 PM IST

22. February 7, Sunday: Final (League-stage topper vs Eliminator winner) – 7:30 PM IST