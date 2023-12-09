WPL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 09, 2023 06:49 PM IST

WPL 2024 Auction: Get the full list of sold and unsold players during the mini-auction of the second edition of the Women's Premier League.

The 2024 Women's Premier League auction saw Kashvee Gautam creating history, as she became the most expensive uncapped player at the auction, fetching INR 2 crore from Gujarat Giants. Phoebe Litchfield was the first player who went under the hammer, and the Australia star was picked by the Giants on INR 1 crore as well. Fellow Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was the joint-most expensive player in the 2024 auction, as she was sold for INR 2 crore to Delhi Capitals.

Full list of sold and unsold players from WPL Auction 2024

A major surprise was Sri Lanka's star captain Chamari Athapaththu, as well as West Indies' Deandra Dottin going unsold at the auction. Another Indian uncapped player – Vrinda Dinesh – also breached the INR 1 crore mark – as she was bought for INR 1.3 crore by UP Warriorz.

Full list of sold and unsold players in WPL 2024 Auction

1 Phoebe Litchfield, Australia (Base price of 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for 1 crore.

2 Danni Wyatt, England (Base price of 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz at base price.

3 Bharti Fulmali, India (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

4 Mona Meshram, India (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

5 Veda Krishnamurthy, India (Base price of 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants on base price

6 Poonam Raut, India (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

7 Naomi Stalenberg, Australia (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

8 Maia Boucher, England (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

9 Priya Punia, India (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

10 Gerogia Wareham, Australia (Base price of 40 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at base price.

11 Devika Vaidya, India (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

12 Annabel Sutherland, Australia (Base price of 40 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for 2 crore.

13 S Meghana, India (Base price of 30 lakh), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 30 lakh

14 Deandra Dottin, West Indies (Base price of 50 lakh) goes unsold.

15 Nadine de Klerk, South Africa (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

16 Meghna Singh, India (Base price of 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants at base price.

17 Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

18 Bess Heath, England (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

19 Sushma Verma, India (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

20 Amy Jones, England (Base price of 40 lakh) goes unsold.

21 Tammy Beaumont, England (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

22 Nuzhat Parween, India (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

23 Lea Tahuhu, New Zealand (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

24 Kim Garth, Australia (Base price of 50 lakh) goes unsold.

25 Simran Bahadur, India (Base price of 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 30 lakh

26 Shabnim Ismail, South Africa (Base price of 40 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for 1.2 crore.

27 Shamilia Connell, West Indies (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

28 Kate Cross, England (Base price of 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at base price.

29 Amanda-Jade Wellington, Australia (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

30 Preeti Bose, India (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

31 Ekta Bisht, India (Base price of 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 60 lakh.

32 Alana King, Australia (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

33 Gouher Sultana, India (Base price of 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for 30 lakh

34 Inoka Ranaweera, Sri Lanka (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold.

35 Drishya I V, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

36 Vrinda Dinesh, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for 1.3 crore.

37 Trisha Poojitha, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants at base price.

38 Jasia Akhter, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

39 Arushi Goel, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

40 Ridhima Aggarwal, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

41 Simran Shaikh, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

42 G Divya, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

43 Sarah Bryce, Scotland (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

44 Aparna Mondal, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals at base price.

45 Theertha Satish, UAE (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

46 Shivali Shinde, India (Base price of 20 lakh) goes unsold.

47 Uma Chetry, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

48 Kashvee Gautam, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants at 2 crore.

49 Poonam Khemnar, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz at base price.

50 S Sajana, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians at 15 lakh.

51 Gautami Naik, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

52 Amandeep Kaur, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians at base price.

53 G Trisha, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

54 Saima Thakor, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz at base price.

55 Raghvi Bist, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

56 Parushi Prabhakar, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

57 Hurley Gala, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

58 Nishu Choudhary, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

59 Aditi Chauhan, India (Base price of 20 lakh) goes unsold.

60 Komal Preet Kour, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

61 Komal Zanzad, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

62 Haorungbam Chanu, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

63 Rekha Singh, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

64 Tara Norris, USA (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

65 Parunika Sisodia, USA (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

66 Priya Mishra, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at 15 lakh.

67 Sunanda Yetrekar, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

68 Sonam Yadav, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

69 Amisha Bahukhandi, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold.

70 Nicola Carey, Australia (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold

72 Alice Davidson Richards, England (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold

73 Lauren Cheatle, Australia (Base price of 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for 30 lakh

74 Kristie Gordon, England (Base price of 30 lakh) goes unsold

75 Dhara Gujjar, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold

76 Katherine Bryce, Scotland (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for 10 lakh

77 Mannat Kashyap, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for 10 lakh

78 Ashwini Kumari, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for 10 lakh

79 Nicola Hancock, Australia (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold

80 Millicent Illingworth, Australia (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold

81 Fatima Jaffer, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for 10 lakh

82 Keerthana Balakrishnan, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for 10 lakh

83 Paige Scholfield, England (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold

84 Anushka Sharma, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold

85 Iris Zwilling, Ireland (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold

86 Bhavana Goplani, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold

87 Devika K, India (Base price of 10 lakh), goes unsold

88 Priyanka Koushal, India (Base price of 10 lakh), goes unsold

89 Shubha Satheesh, India (Base price of 10 lakh), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 10 lakh

90 Tanisha Singh, India (Base price of 10 lakh) goes unsold

91 Simran Bahadur, India (Base price of 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 30 lakh

92 Gouher Sultana, India (Base price of 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for 30 lakh

93 Sophie Molineux, Australia (Base price of 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 30 lakh

94 Tarannum Pathan, India (Base price of 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for 10 lakh

