Kashmir-born cricketer Jasia Akhtar was over the moon when Delhi Capitals (DC) bought her for Rs. 20 lakh at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction ahead of the inaugural edition in March. Led by Australia’s Meg Lanning, Akhtar had hoped to make an impression with her power-hitting abilities. However, she did not get a game as the in-form Shafali Verma and Lanning opened the innings in all the games. Though DC reached the final, Akhtar was gutted.

WPL effect: Spurt in women’s T20 leagues across India(BCCI)

Within a week though Akhtar was swatting the balls out of the park and entertaining the sizeable crowds in the first Goa Women’s Premier League (GWPL) playing for Celeste Superwomen. She hammered two impressive centuries, against Venture XI and MCC Estilo Legends in the final, to be adjudged Player-of-the Match and Player-of-the-Series.

“When players like Shafali and Meg were in hot form, it was difficult to find a place in the playing XI. But I am happy to do well for my team in the Goa league. Such leagues organised by state associations are much needed. We aim to play for India, but there is competition, and if we are getting other platforms, it is superb. I am also looking forward to the Women's Dhaka Premier League happening in some days,” said Akhtar, 34, who won a scooty and cash prize as Player-of-the-Series in the five-team, weeklong competition.

India pacer Shikha Pandey, who hails from Goa, also played in GWPL, which drew over 100 cricketers from across India. Baroda’s ace all-rounder Tarrunam Pathan captained Venture XI. She had missed the first Baroda T20 Women’s Challenge, held just before the WPL, as the dates clashed with the inter-zonals.

“I was very frustrated not to be picked by any WPL team. Then I registered for GWPL. The tournament was conducted with fanfare. Such leagues will give a chance and platform to domestic cricketers as everybody cannot be part of WPL or India. Eventually competitiveness will increase and the fitness levels will also go up,” said Pathan. The batter and off-spinner has also been in the India camp.

Various state units, which hold men’s T20 leagues after IPL grew in popularity, are also staging the women’s competition. There are other leagues like Tripura Women’s T20, Women’s Bengal T20 Challenge, Odisha Women’s T20 Cricket League, Pondicherry Women’s 10 overs league, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy, KCA Pink T20 Challengers (Kerala), TNCA Women’s T20 league (Tamil Nadu), KSCA T20 league (Karnataka). All these tournaments are streamed live.

Kerala top player Minnu Mani, 23, who was bought by DC for ₹30 lakh, was picked to play in WPL. A few years ago, KSCA organised their first T20 women’s league and Mani played for Falcon XI in the tournament.

“T20 cricket has become the most popular format in women’s cricket. Even BCCI organises just white-ball tournaments. KSCA started the trend of T20 leagues for women in India. It is such a plus for women to get this platform. WPL is a result of cricket gaining in popularity among women, especially the T20 format which attracts sponsors. Mumbai was buzzing with WPL hoardings when it happened,” said Mani, who played for Pearls XI in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers last season.

This will be the league’s fourth year and KCA plans to host another T20 league in the coming season. Mani, a tribal from Kerala’s Wayanad district, said growing domestic leagues and expansion of WPL will help raise the standard of the women’s game in India.

“Compared to men, women did not have many tournaments at domestic level other than those organised by BCCI. Women cricketers need more avenues to showcase their talent and probably earn through such leagues. The scouts can also spot talent for WPL through these leagues,” said Mani, the daughter of a daily wage labourer. She hopes to be selected for India one day, having played for India 'A' and India Blue in the Challenger Trophy.

The Uttar Pradesh association has also started a local league, which is being held from May 19 to 24.

“Eight teams from UP districts are compete in the tournament. This time we have limited sponsors, but we did not want to hold back the tournament. WPL is now big and we want our state cricketers to also experience a league. Next season, the tournament will be more robust,” Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association official, Khaliq Khan said.

