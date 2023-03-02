'WPL is going to make India a powerhouse of women's cricket'

With the start of the Women’s Premier League, India will finally start on the path that will help it become a powerhouse of women's cricket.

Declaring that the WPL is going to have a massive impact on Indian cricket, Mumbai Indians women's team head coach Charlotte Edwards said: "The Hundred is really special for women's cricket. I only expect WPL is only going to be bigger. It is massive for India cricket, make the Indian team stronger in a couple of years," the former English cricketer said ahead of the WPL's start on March 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is going to carve out unbelievable talent. The tournament is going to make India a powerhouse of women's cricket for the next few years," added Edwards, a legend of the game having played 23 Test matches, 191 One Day Internationals and 95 Twenty20 Internationals for England between 1996 and 2016.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who is captaining Mumbai Indians, said Indian cricket had been missing a tournament like WPL.

"I think this (WPL) is a great platform for all Indian players. We have been missing this tournament for a long time. In Australia, the WBBL, and The Hundred in England have produced so many hidden talents. After the WPL, we are definitely going to get some great talents," Harmanpreet said during a virtual interaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India captain gave her own example of how playing in the foreign T20 leagues, in Australia, and England, helped her get better.

"The WPL will be a great platform to know overseas players, and take something from their experience. The amount of experience and confidence I got playing in WBBL and The Hundred, I want the young Indian domestic players to get such," the MI captain said. "It is a great opportunity for them to spend time with overseas players. The WPL will also personally provide me a chance to have a look at some young talent from close quarters."

Royal Challengers Bangalore women's team head coach Ben Sawyer, who is in-charge of the New Zealand women's team and has coached in The Hundred and Women's Big Bash League, is confident WPL will take the women’s game to a new level. "That's a scary thought for an international player of what they are going to come up against in the future. I've seen the impact that WBBL and The Hundred have had. It's just going to take it to another level," said Sawyer during RCB’s press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning said the WPL offers a great platform for young Indian girls. "WPL is a massive moment for the sport, it's the logical next step and makes a lot of sense. Cricket in India is people's lives and the fact that WPL is up and running, and to be involved in something like this, is amazing. It's only going to grow in the coming years," said Lanning.