WPL: RCB make short work of DC

New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge made lightwork of the chase as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down 142 against Delhi Capitals to win by 8 wickets in 16.2 overs. Mandhana, who has been incredible form in the last year, also scored her fastest 50 in the WPL. Smriti Mandhana (c) of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (BCCI)

She went after DC’s bowling in the first over itself and never looked back. Mandhana ultimately finished with 81 off 47 in a knock laced with three sixes and ten fours. Although not a chanceless inning, Wyatt-Hodge played second fiddle to Mandhana, scoring 42 off 32. The opening duo stitched a 107-run partnership which is the highest for any wicket for RCB against DC.

Wyatt-Hodge was dismissed by Arundhati Reddy (1/25) for 42 in 10.5 overs but the chase was killed by the century stand itself. Ellyse Perry (7*) then combined with Mandhana for a brief 26-run partnership to build upon the foundation the openers built. Mandhana was dismissed by Shikha Pandey in the 16th over but the damage was already done. Richa Ghosh (11*), with a couple of big hits, made sure they finished things in quick time.

Earlier in the innings, it was player of the match, pacer Renuka Singh Thakur (3/23) who had delivered a bowling clinic to bundle out DC for 141. Georgia Wareham also claimed 3/25, derailing Delhi’s strong start.

Thakur had already provided an early breakthrough dismissing Shafali for a golden duck. However, Meg Lanning (17) combined with Jemimah Rodrigues (34) to stitch a 59-run partnership and ensured Delhi reached 55/1 after powerplay.

The match took a dramatic turn in the seventh over when RCB began to trigger a collapse. Jemimah Rodrigues, who was looking fluent with a 22-ball 34, fell attempting a reverse sweep, stumped by Richa Ghosh.

In the very next over, Capitals skipper Lanning mistimed a short ball and found Ellyse Perry at square leg, further denting their innings.

Renuka continued her impact, removing Annabel Sutherland (19) in the 11th over. Earlier, the RCB pacer had made an immediate impact, dismissing Shafali Verma for a golden duck in the opening over after Mandhana opted to bowl.

Despite surviving an LBW scare early on, Jemimah’s dismissal proved to be the turning point as RCB tightened their grip. Lanning attempted to anchor the innings with crisp strokes, but the RCB bowlers put in relentless pressure to pick up regular intervals.

Wareham was instrumental in dismantling the lower order, including the key wicket of Scottish wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce, who contributed a handy 23 off 19 balls.

Ekta Bisht also proved to be vital in wrapping up the lower middle order, dismissing all-rounders Jess Jonassen (1) and Marizanne Kapp (23) with figures 2/35. Delhi’s last five wickets tumbled in just six overs as RCB bowled out DC in 19.3 overs.

“The bowlers did a great job. Restricting them to under 150 was a great thing,” Mandhana said in the post-match presentation. “Wyatt was brilliant in batting. The strategy was to bowl more pace but we took the call depending on the situation of the game. The way we started was brilliant. As a team we are proud of our bowlers. Ekta got hit in the first over but came back really well. Me and Danny have batted so many times together. Last game, we were gutted as we couldn’t get a good start. We kept going today and the shots came off today.”