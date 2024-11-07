WPL 2025 Retention Highlights: It is time for the five franchises that make up the Women's Premier League (WPL) to announce their lists of retained players ahead of the 2025 auction. Now unlike what the case with the IPL this year, this won't be a mega-auction and so big name, big money moves would be less likely. Even then, there will surely be some big names who will be shown the door by franchises, either by choice or for tactical purposes....Read More

Gujarat Giants, for example, would've been left scratching their heads when they finished rock bottom last year despite having star overseas names like Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt and Ash Gardner in their ranks. Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, would have to let go of one of their overseas players at least having recruited Danni Wyatt-Hodge from the UP Warriorz earlier.

Each team can have a squad of maximum 18 with a maximum of six overseas players. The auction purse for the upcoming edition is INR 15 crore. This is an improvement from INR 12 crore in the first season, and INR 13.5 crore in the second. As is the case with the IPL auction, the dates for the WPL auction are yet to be announced.