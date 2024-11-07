WPL 2025 Retention Highlights: MI let go of hat-trick star
WPL 2025 Retention Highlights: It is time for the five franchises that make up the Women's Premier League (WPL) to announce their lists of retained players ahead of the 2025 auction. Now unlike what the case with the IPL this year, this won't be a mega-auction and so big name, big money moves would be less likely. Even then, there will surely be some big names who will be shown the door by franchises, either by choice or for tactical purposes....Read More
Gujarat Giants, for example, would've been left scratching their heads when they finished rock bottom last year despite having star overseas names like Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt and Ash Gardner in their ranks. Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, would have to let go of one of their overseas players at least having recruited Danni Wyatt-Hodge from the UP Warriorz earlier.
Each team can have a squad of maximum 18 with a maximum of six overseas players. The auction purse for the upcoming edition is INR 15 crore. This is an improvement from INR 12 crore in the first season, and INR 13.5 crore in the second. As is the case with the IPL auction, the dates for the WPL auction are yet to be announced.
So that is that for the retention day drama. There wasn't much drama but well, that normally is the case when it is not a mega-auction year. We don't yet know when or where the auction will take place but it has to be some time around late November or early December.
The players released today: Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokarkar, Simran Bahadur, Issy Wong, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Trisha Poojitha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan and Lea Tahuhu
Full retention list ahead of 2025 WPL Auction:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja
Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan
Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana
Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare
Gujarat Giants' retention list: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare
WPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: They did finish rock bottom of the table last season and so it is not too surprising that GG have released the secondmost players.
Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Trisha Poojitha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan and Lea Tahuhu
UP Warriorz's list of retained players: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana
WPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: The Warriorz have chosen to give their stars another chance. They have released four players:
Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
DC's retention list: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland
WPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: The Delhi Capitals have released Poonam Yadav, who played just three matches last season and finished it wicketless.
DC released players: Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari
Mumbai Indians' retentions: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan
Issy Wong released by Mumbai Indians! There is a surprise for you. Issy Wong has been quite effective for MI and her hat-trick in the semi-final is what put them in the final. But she is in the list of players released by MI.

MI's releases: Issy Wong, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala
MI's releases: Issy Wong, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala
WPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: RCB have made a total of 14 retentions.
Smriti Mandhana, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja
WPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: As stated earlier, RCB had to release an overseas player after recruiting Danni Wyatt-Hodge from the Warriorz. And that player is her England captain Heather Knight.
RCB released players: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokarkar, Simran Bahadur, Heather Knight
What are the rules? This is not a mega-auction, which means that we won't be seeing teams being forced to release a truckload of players as we saw with the IPL retentions a few days back. Each team can take a maximum of 18 players in their squad for he season, of which six can be oveeseas. The purse for each team in the auction is ₹18 crore.
After the drama of the IPL Player retentions, we now have the further drama of the five WPL franchises revealing their lists of retained players ahead of the auction.