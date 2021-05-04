Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad tests positive for Covid-19

Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for COVID-19 and it is unlikely that his team's IPL game against Mumbai Indians here this evening will go ahead.

The development was confirmed to PTI by a source in the SRH team who also said that the entire squad has gone into insolation.

"He had fever and had been in isolation for the past five days. We are also being asked to stay in the room," the source said.

This comes after Wednesday's IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals was postponed after CSK bowling coach L Balaji tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was also postponed after KKR bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy tested positive for the infection.

(More details awaited)

