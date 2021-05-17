Write his name in sand & not yet on paper: Jaffer's hilarious reply when asked if Cummins will be next Australia captain

If a cricket-related topic is ever being discussed widely across social media, one can expect Wasim Jaffer to either voice his opinion or take a hilarious dig at it. The script was no different when the former India batsman posted a witty tweet on Pat Cummins and his prospects of becoming the next captain of the Australia cricket team.

Jaffer on Monday was asked by a Twitter user whether Cummins will go on to lead Australia. Jaffer replied to it saying: "He's one of the frontrunners. But write his name in sand and not yet on paper."

This tweet comes after Cameron Bancroft, in his recent interview to the Guardian, spoke at length about the 2018 Sandpaper Gate in South Africa. Bancroft, who received a nine-month ban after being caught tampering with the ball during the Test series against South Africa, Bancroft hinted that more players may have been in the loop about ball-tampering.

Cricket Australia, initially, investigated the incident and dished out punishments to all the three cricketers involved. Steve Smith and David Warner were handed a one-year ban for their involvement apart.

ALSO READ| 'Shouldn't count against him even if they decide bowlers did know': Chappell backs Cummins as Australia's next captain

However, in his recent interview, Bancroft said it is "self-explanatory" that the bowlers were aware of the act. Cummins, who is being touted as Australia's next captain, was also a part of the bowling attack. Hence, when Jaffer was asked the question, he took a dig at Cummins.

CA, now, have decided to reopen the investigation. In view of the recent developments, former Australia captain Ian Chappell said that even if a new investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal revealed that the bowlers might have known about the plot, Cummins should still be considered as the next person to replace Tim Paine as Test captain.

Chappell went on to add that Steve Smith, who was the captain at the time of the scandal, will not return as the captain and that people should move on.