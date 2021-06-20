WTC Final: Aaron Finch questions three reviews per teams despite neutral umpires

The Covid-19 pandemic brought about plenty of rule changes in Test cricket, keeping the safety of everyone involved. The bowlers were asked to not use saliva to wet the ball, while the teams were given a chance to include a Covid-substitute. Another one of the major changes that was enforced was that the teams were given three DRS reviews as it was difficult to involve non-neutral umpires in matches due to travel restrictions.

But the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand have all English umpires in place, as the match is taking place in Southampton. Yet, both teams have three reviews, a fact which was questioned by Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch.

"How come both teams have 3 reviews, when there is neutral umpires in this test match? I thought it was only brought in because of home umpires recently," Finch wrote on Twitter.

In response to Finch's tweet, a Twitter used named @mohammedsheriff asked Finch how many reviews would he prefer.

To which, Finch replied: "I like the 2 reviews in Tests and thought it was fine. Totally understood the change in adding an extra one in all formats because of the Covid restrictions in umpires traveling internationally."

Former Australia coach Darren Lehman chuckled at Finch's tweet and he replied with three laughing smileys. "You weren’t laughing when I used a review in the ‘15 WC quarter final against Pakistan! one of the best sprays," Finch replied to Lehmann in a hilarious banter.

Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell gave a hilarious reply to Finch's reply to Lehmann's tweet: "That’s because it was 1 less that smudge could use," he wrote.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson elected to bowl after winning the toss in the WTC final on Day 2. India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave the team a solid start before they were dismissed by speedsters Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner. India captain Virat Kohli took charge after the openers were dismissed and settled the nerves for Team India.

