Bumrah and Shami steam in, Kohli and Pant bring out the big shots as BCCI shares clip of India's first practice: WATCH

India's first practice session was up and running at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, the venue for the all-important World Test Championships final where Virat Kohli's team will face Kane Williamson's New Zealand to determine the ultimate Test team in the world. Many believe that even though India could be called favourites, New Zealand may just have a little advantage since they are already gaining match-practice playing the two-Test series against England.

Well, India isn't behind. The team tried to negate that factor as players got into the groove, looking like a million bucks. The BCCI on Thursday shared a one minute-long video clip, which proved that the Indian players have hit the ground running. Almost all the players featured in the short video, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and more, indicating that with just over a week to for the WTC final, the players have hit the straps.

The Indian cricket team landed in the UK earlier this month and as per protocol, had to undergo mandatory quarantine. In fact, the isolation rules were so strong that left-arm spinner Axar Patel revealed that even the players were not allowed to meet each other for three days. But that did not stop the players from enjoying the scenic sight of the Ageas Bowl. With the players staying at The Hilton, almost every member of the Indian squad shared the scenic images of the Ageas Bowl.

Earlier this week, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had shared the first practice pictures, and five days ago, the BCCI had shared a lovely pic of the Ageas Bowl, with the caption, 'Perfect setup for training '.

As India get ready for the match that could well culminate their hard work of the last two years, they would be aware of New Zealand being the bogey team as far as ICC events go. The last time India beat New Zealand in an ICC event was during the 2003 World Cup. Since, New Zealand have beaten India in the 2007 World T20, 2016 T20 World Cup and the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in England.