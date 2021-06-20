Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / WTC Final: 'He was disappointed with himself' - VVS Laxman says Rishabh Pant needed to show 'patience and discipline'
cricket

WTC Final: 'He was disappointed with himself' - VVS Laxman says Rishabh Pant needed to show 'patience and discipline'

Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break, former India cricketer VVS Laxman said that Rishabh Pant will learn from the mistake he made against England.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 06:14 PM IST
India's Rishabh Pant.(AP)

A lot was expected from Rishabh Pant in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Pant had been in superb batting form for India over the past few months, emerging as the match-winner in the series in Australia, and in the home Test series against England.

But on Day 3 of the WTC final, Pant was dismissed cheaply for just 4 runs after he nicked a short and wide delivery from Kiwi speedster Kyle Jamieson to Tom Latham at the slips.

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final - LIVE!

It was an unnecessary shot from Pant, and he looked visibly miffed with himself after walking back to the stadium. Speaking on Star Sports during the Lunch break, former India cricketer VVS Laxman said that the youngster will learn from the mistake.

"We were aware of the challenge that Rishabh Pant is going to face. He is a naturally aggressive batsman. On this kind of surface, you have to mix caution with aggression. You have to know what are areas you can target the bowlers. You have to show patience and discipline," Laxman said.

"Unfortunately, on this surface, you cannot free your arms like the way you can do in sub-continent. But this is something you expect from Rishabh Pant," he added.

"This is something I am sure, he will learn. When he was walking back after getting out, he was disappointed with himself. He was talking to himself, showing through action, that he had to leave that delivery," Laxman noted.

"I think this was the ideal situation for Rishabh Pant to stamp his authority like the way he did in Australia. Because these are different conditions than the conditions in Australia. You have to respect the good ball, especially when you know the bowler is on top of you by swinging the ball and getting the lateral movement of the wicket," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship rishabh pant
TRENDING NEWS

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral

Ritika Sajdeh reacts to Rohit Sharma's 'binoculars' pic with funny Insta story
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP