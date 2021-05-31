WTC final: How India, New Zealand made it to the final and how were points calculated - EXPLAINED

The stage is set for an epic grand finale to the first-ever World Test Championship tournament kicked off by the ICC two years ago. On one corner, there will be Virat Kohli's strong and energetic Indian cricket team. On the other, there will be Kane Williamson's cool and dynamic New Zealand team. The contest will be played in Southampton, England, starting from June 18th -- and the winner will take home the first-ever WTC trophy.

At this point, the contest appears to be quite balanced. While India picked up series wins over Australia and England not so long ago, they will be entering the contest without having played any cricket in over a month. Also, the Indian team were beaten convincingly by the Kiwis the last time they played the two-match Test cricket in 2020.

India had secured the top spot after beating England 3-1 in the four-match affair. New Zealand, however, were the first to enter the final when Australia cancelled their tour to South Africa earlier this year due to Covid-19 concerns.

Here is a quick explainer on how the two teams made it to the final:

All nine top Test-playing nations were supposed to play six series – three home and three away - each but due to the pandemic only India, Sri Lanka and England were able to play six series.

It prompted the ICC to change the rules from the number of points to a percentage system to determine the final standings.

WTC points table:

Teams Percentage Points Series India 72.2 520 6 New Zealand 70.0 420 5 Australia 69.2 332 4 England 61.4 442 6 Pakistan 43.3 286 5.5 West Indies 33.3 200 5 South Africa 30 144 4 Sri Lanka 27.8 200 6 Bangladesh 4.8 20 3.5

Here is how the WTC points were calculated

Matches in series Points for a win Points for a tie Points for a draw Points for a loss 2 60 30 20 0 3 40 20 13 0 4 30 15 10 0 5 24 12 8 0

As per that, Virat Kohli’s India ended on top with 520 points and a percentage of 72.2 after six series. At second is New Zealand, who were at 420 points and a percentage of 70 after playing five series.

Australia narrowly missed the chance to qualify and finished with a percentage of 69.2 after playing 4 series.

Meanwhile, the ICC last week announced that India and New Zealand will be crowned joint winners of the WTC in case the match ends in a draw or a tie. A reserve day will only be considered in case of loss of overs due to bad weather conditions.

The reserve day would only be used if lost playing time could not be made up each day.

"There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC said.

